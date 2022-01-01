Grilled chicken in Charleston
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
60 Bull Cafe
60 Bull St, Charleston
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
Drunken Goat cheese, arugula, peppadew vinaigrette, Brown's Court bun with hand-cut fries
|Taco Grilled Chicken
|$6.00
grilled chicken, sriracha aioli, green tomato pico, North Carolina sharp cheddar
SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Kickin' Chicken
1179 Sam Rittenberg Boulevard, Charleston
|Grilled Chicken Tacos
|$10.99
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Boxcar Betty's
7800 Rivers Ave, North Charleston
|Single Grilled Chicken Breast
|$5.50
A single piece of 5oz grilled chicken breast.
Bodega Todo
218 President St., Charleston
|SALAD W/ GRILLED CHICKEN
|$12.00
|GRILLED CHICKEN RICE BOWL
|$13.00
Aromatic Rice, Black Beans, Cabbage, Radish, Queso Fresco, Grilled Chicken, Salsa Verde
|GRILLED CHICKEN TACO
|$4.50
Grilled Chicken, Salsa Verde, Queso Fresco, Cilantro. Served in a 6" Corn Tortilla.
FRENCH FRIES
La Nortena
6275 Rivers Ave, North Charleston
|Grilled Chicken
|$18.00
Boneless chicken breast marinated in a special juice. Served with Mexican rice, cactus salad, and choice of beans.
109 Eli's Table
129 Meeting Street, Charleston
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$15.00
grilled chicken, mixed greens, sun-dried cranberries, goat cheese, pecans, red wine vinaigrette
Charleston Cheese
226 Calhoun Street, Charleston
|Buffalo Chicken Grilled Cheese
|$10.00
Pulled buffalo chicken on a mozzarella grilled cheese with lettuce and buttermilk ranch.
FRENCH FRIES
The Griffon
18 Vendue Range, Charleston
|Grilled Chicken Nachos
|$12.99
Homemade FLOUR toritilla chips, chicken, queso, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, jalapeños
201 John King Grill & Bar
428 King Street, Charleston
|Chicken Caesar Wrap Grilled
|$14.00
Romaine, Parmesan Cheese, Caesar Dressing
|Chicken Bacon Ranch Grilled
|$14.00
Fried or Grilled Chicken, Applewood Bacon, Romaine, Tomato, White Onion, Ranch Dressing
|Royale with Cheese Chicken Grilled
|$14.00
Sharp American, Caramelized Onions, King Sauce, Romaine, Tomato, Pickles
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN
Boxcar Betty's
1922 Savannah Hwy, Charleston
|Single Grilled Chicken Breast
|$5.50
A single piece of 5oz grilled chicken breast.
West Ashley Crab Shack
1901 Ashley River Rd, Charleston
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$9.99
Grilled chicken breast strips topped with melted cheddar jack cheese on toasted bun with lettuce, tomato, and onion. Served with one side.
Hero Doughnuts & Buns
145 Calhoun Street, Charleston
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$8.49
Poke Burri
835-B Savannah Hwy, Charleston
|Grilled Chicken
|$3.00