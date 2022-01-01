Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken in Charleston

Charleston restaurants
Toast

Charleston restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Uncork image

 

Uncork

476 King Street, Charleston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$17.00
More about Uncork
Grilled Chicken Sandwich image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

60 Bull Cafe

60 Bull St, Charleston

Avg 4.7 (437 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Drunken Goat cheese, arugula, peppadew vinaigrette, Brown's Court bun with hand-cut fries
Taco Grilled Chicken$6.00
grilled chicken, sriracha aioli, green tomato pico, North Carolina sharp cheddar
More about 60 Bull Cafe
Kickin' Chicken image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Kickin' Chicken

1179 Sam Rittenberg Boulevard, Charleston

Avg 4.5 (2733 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Tacos$10.99
More about Kickin' Chicken
Boxcar Betty's image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Boxcar Betty's

7800 Rivers Ave, North Charleston

Avg 4.6 (1283 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Single Grilled Chicken Breast$5.50
A single piece of 5oz grilled chicken breast.
More about Boxcar Betty's
Item pic

 

Bodega Todo

218 President St., Charleston

Avg 4.4 (80 reviews)
Takeout
SALAD W/ GRILLED CHICKEN$12.00
GRILLED CHICKEN RICE BOWL$13.00
Aromatic Rice, Black Beans, Cabbage, Radish, Queso Fresco, Grilled Chicken, Salsa Verde
GRILLED CHICKEN TACO$4.50
Grilled Chicken, Salsa Verde, Queso Fresco, Cilantro. Served in a 6" Corn Tortilla.
More about Bodega Todo
La Nortena image

FRENCH FRIES

La Nortena

6275 Rivers Ave, North Charleston

Avg 4.5 (516 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Chicken$18.00
Boneless chicken breast marinated in a special juice. Served with Mexican rice, cactus salad, and choice of beans.
More about La Nortena
109 Eli's Table image

 

109 Eli's Table

129 Meeting Street, Charleston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Salad$15.00
grilled chicken, mixed greens, sun-dried cranberries, goat cheese, pecans, red wine vinaigrette
More about 109 Eli's Table
Consumer pic

 

Charleston Cheese

226 Calhoun Street, Charleston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Grilled Cheese$10.00
Pulled buffalo chicken on a mozzarella grilled cheese with lettuce and buttermilk ranch.
More about Charleston Cheese
The Griffon image

FRENCH FRIES

The Griffon

18 Vendue Range, Charleston

Avg 4.3 (1146 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Nachos$12.99
Homemade FLOUR toritilla chips, chicken, queso, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, jalapeños
More about The Griffon
201 John King Grill & Bar image

 

201 John King Grill & Bar

428 King Street, Charleston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Caesar Wrap Grilled$14.00
Romaine, Parmesan Cheese, Caesar Dressing
Chicken Bacon Ranch Grilled$14.00
Fried or Grilled Chicken, Applewood Bacon, Romaine, Tomato, White Onion, Ranch Dressing
Royale with Cheese Chicken Grilled$14.00
Sharp American, Caramelized Onions, King Sauce, Romaine, Tomato, Pickles
More about 201 John King Grill & Bar
Boxcar Betty's image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

Boxcar Betty's

1922 Savannah Hwy, Charleston

Avg 4.7 (1686 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Single Grilled Chicken Breast$5.50
A single piece of 5oz grilled chicken breast.
More about Boxcar Betty's
West Ashley Crab Shack image

 

West Ashley Crab Shack

1901 Ashley River Rd, Charleston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$9.99
Grilled chicken breast strips topped with melted cheddar jack cheese on toasted bun with lettuce, tomato, and onion. Served with one side.
More about West Ashley Crab Shack
Item pic

 

Hero Doughnuts & Buns

145 Calhoun Street, Charleston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$8.49
More about Hero Doughnuts & Buns
Poke Burri image

 

Poke Burri

835-B Savannah Hwy, Charleston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken$3.00
More about Poke Burri

