Shrimp tempura rolls in Charleston
Charleston restaurants that serve shrimp tempura rolls
SHIKI
334 E BAY ST UNIT E, CHARLESTON
|Shrimp Tempura Roll
|$12.00
tempura shrimp, avocado, cucumber, masago, eel sauce
Ginza Grill - North Charleston - Gas Lite Square Shopping Mall
5647 Rivers Ave, North Charleston
|Shrimp Tempura Roll
|$5.95
shrimp tempura ,avocado ,and cucumber top with eel sauce and spicy mayo sauce
Kanji James Island
807 Folly Rd, James Island
|Shrimp Tempura Roll
|$7.75
Tempura shrimp,avocado,cucumber topped w.masago &eel sauce
Fuji Sushi Bar and Grill - Upper King - 585 King Street
585 King Street, Charleston
|Shrimp Tempura Roll
|$9.00
Shrimp tempura, spicy mayo, seaweed paper, rice on the outside and topped with eel sauce
SUSHI
Ginza Japanese Grill - West Ashley
946 Orleans Rd #G1, Charleston
|Shrimp Tempura Roll
|$6.99
Shrimp tempura, avocado, and cucumber