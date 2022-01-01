Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp tempura rolls in Charleston

Charleston restaurants
Charleston restaurants that serve shrimp tempura rolls

SHIKI image

 

SHIKI

334 E BAY ST UNIT E, CHARLESTON

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Tempura Roll$12.00
tempura shrimp, avocado, cucumber, masago, eel sauce
More about SHIKI
Item pic

 

Ginza Grill - North Charleston - Gas Lite Square Shopping Mall

5647 Rivers Ave, North Charleston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Tempura Roll$5.95
shrimp tempura ,avocado ,and cucumber top with eel sauce and spicy mayo sauce
More about Ginza Grill - North Charleston - Gas Lite Square Shopping Mall
Item pic

 

Kanji James Island

807 Folly Rd, James Island

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Tempura Roll$7.75
Tempura shrimp,avocado,cucumber topped w.masago &eel sauce
More about Kanji James Island
Fuji Sushi Bar and Grill - Upper King image

 

Fuji Sushi Bar and Grill - Upper King - 585 King Street

585 King Street, Charleston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Tempura Roll$9.00
Shrimp tempura, spicy mayo, seaweed paper, rice on the outside and topped with eel sauce
More about Fuji Sushi Bar and Grill - Upper King - 585 King Street
Ginza Japanese Grill - West Ashley image

SUSHI

Ginza Japanese Grill - West Ashley

946 Orleans Rd #G1, Charleston

Avg 4.6 (87 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Tempura Roll$6.99
Shrimp tempura, avocado, and cucumber
More about Ginza Japanese Grill - West Ashley
Item pic

 

Kanji West Ashley

1300 Savannah Hwy Unit 1, Charleston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Tempura Roll$7.75
Tempura shrimp ,cucumber, avocado,masago
More about Kanji West Ashley

