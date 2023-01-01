Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Buffalo chicken pizza in Charlotte

Charlotte restaurants
Charlotte restaurants that serve buffalo chicken pizza

Chicago Pete's - Charlotte Center City

435 South Tryon Street, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Medium Buffalo Chicken Pizza$26.00
(Feeds 2-3) Baccio Mozzarella, Grilled Chicken, Buffalo & Mozzarella and house-made, hand-rolled thin & flaky butter crust. Topped with House-made
Buffalo-Ranch Drizzle, Bleu Cheese Crumples & Diced Celery.
More about Chicago Pete's - Charlotte Center City
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA

The Bella Ciao

201 South Tryon Street, Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (1515 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Pizza$15.50
Homemade Creamy Buffalo Sauce, Chicken Breast, Mozzarella cheese finished with chopped parsley
More about The Bella Ciao
Item pic

 

Legion Brewing - West Morehead

2013 W Morehead St, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Pizza$15.00
Chicken roasted with Legion Buffalo sauce topped with cheddar cheese and ranch
More about Legion Brewing - West Morehead

