Cleveland cafés you'll love

Rebol image

SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL • FRENCH FRIES

Rebol

101 W Superior Ave, Cleveland

Avg 4.6 (3094 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
BUILD YOUR OWN BOL-BUFFET STYLE$135.00
Our Build your own Bol Catering Setup. Choose up to 2 bases, 2 proteins, 3 sides, 2 sauces, and 5 garnishes. Bols, Napkins, and Silverware included.
Hummus (Vegan)
Fresh Jalapenos (Vegan, Keto, Paleo)
More about Rebol
Stone Oven - LEE Road image

 

Stone Oven - LEE Road

2267 Lee Road, Cleveland Height

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
MILLER'S MULTIGRAIN 1LB LOAF$4.25
7-Grain Bread. (Contains honey)
EGG SANDWICH (avail. til 10:30 am M_F, til 12 SA, SU)$6.75
Scrambled eggs with your choice veggies, cheese, and meat served on our grilled multigrain toast. Add fried plantains or maple bacon.
SMOKED TURKEY$8.50
Smoked turkey, provolone cheese, romaine lettuce, and honey mustard— served on your choice of today’s bread.
More about Stone Oven - LEE Road
Luna Bakery & Cafe image

CAKES

Luna Bakery & Cafe

2482 Fairmount Blvd, Cleveland

Avg 4.8 (1311 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
(GF) French Macaron$2.00
Gluten free, meringue-based almond cookie made from scratch. Salted caramel always available, other filling flavors changed seasonally. Please specify flavors and quantities you'd like in "Special Instructions" section. Feel free to call your location to learn which flavors are available now.
Vegan Grain Bowl$9.00
Quinoa, marinated chickpeas, turmeric roasted cauliflower, cherry tomatoes, avocado, pickled red onion, marinated chickpeas, and vegan herb pesto.
Avocado Toast$4.75
A slice of multigrain toast topped with avocado, sea salt and pink peppercorn. Served with a side of lemon wedges.
More about Luna Bakery & Cafe
Le Petit Triangle Cafe image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Le Petit Triangle Cafe

1881 Fulton Rd, Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (787 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Magret du Canard$25.00
Pan seared duck breast, blackberry sauce, mashed sweets, swiss chard
Panni Spaetzle$16.00
homemade petit dumplings, roasted tomato, caramelized onion, wild mushrooms, spinach, bechmel, cabot cheddar, grana padono
Boeuf Bourguignon$18.00
classic beef stew, bacon, mushrooms, carrot, onion, potatoes
More about Le Petit Triangle Cafe
Heart of Gold image

 

Heart of Gold

4133 Lorain Ave, Cleveland

Avg 4 (2 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Smash Burger$14.00
Patatas Bravas$3.00
Crispy Fried Brussels$6.00
More about Heart of Gold
Rebol image

 

Rebol

101 West Superior Ave, Cleveland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Rebol Steak 2.0$13.50
Kale Salad, Rebol Rice, Sweet Beets, Citrus Guacamole, Herbed Goat Cheese, Yum Yum, Jalapenos, Crispy Garlic
Classic Bone Broth$3.75
Slow Simmered Chicken Bone Broth - Delicious, healing, and a staple of the modern healthy diet. Add miracle noodles, meat, and garnishes.
Immunity Broth$5.00
Vitamin C / Lemon / Garlic / Ginger
More about Rebol
DayBreak image

 

DayBreak

6212 Memphis Ave, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about DayBreak
Inca Tea Cafe image

 

Inca Tea Cafe

5300 Riverside Drive, Cleveland

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Inca Tea Cafe

