Cleveland cafés you'll love

More about Rebol
SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL • FRENCH FRIES
Rebol
101 W Superior Ave, Cleveland
|Popular items
|BUILD YOUR OWN BOL-BUFFET STYLE
|$135.00
Our Build your own Bol Catering Setup. Choose up to 2 bases, 2 proteins, 3 sides, 2 sauces, and 5 garnishes. Bols, Napkins, and Silverware included.
|Hummus (Vegan)
|Fresh Jalapenos (Vegan, Keto, Paleo)
More about Stone Oven - LEE Road
Stone Oven - LEE Road
2267 Lee Road, Cleveland Height
|Popular items
|MILLER'S MULTIGRAIN 1LB LOAF
|$4.25
7-Grain Bread. (Contains honey)
|EGG SANDWICH (avail. til 10:30 am M_F, til 12 SA, SU)
|$6.75
Scrambled eggs with your choice veggies, cheese, and meat served on our grilled multigrain toast. Add fried plantains or maple bacon.
|SMOKED TURKEY
|$8.50
Smoked turkey, provolone cheese, romaine lettuce, and honey mustard— served on your choice of today’s bread.
More about Luna Bakery & Cafe
CAKES
Luna Bakery & Cafe
2482 Fairmount Blvd, Cleveland
|Popular items
|(GF) French Macaron
|$2.00
Gluten free, meringue-based almond cookie made from scratch. Salted caramel always available, other filling flavors changed seasonally. Please specify flavors and quantities you'd like in "Special Instructions" section. Feel free to call your location to learn which flavors are available now.
|Vegan Grain Bowl
|$9.00
Quinoa, marinated chickpeas, turmeric roasted cauliflower, cherry tomatoes, avocado, pickled red onion, marinated chickpeas, and vegan herb pesto.
|Avocado Toast
|$4.75
A slice of multigrain toast topped with avocado, sea salt and pink peppercorn. Served with a side of lemon wedges.
More about Le Petit Triangle Cafe
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Le Petit Triangle Cafe
1881 Fulton Rd, Cleveland
|Popular items
|Magret du Canard
|$25.00
Pan seared duck breast, blackberry sauce, mashed sweets, swiss chard
|Panni Spaetzle
|$16.00
homemade petit dumplings, roasted tomato, caramelized onion, wild mushrooms, spinach, bechmel, cabot cheddar, grana padono
|Boeuf Bourguignon
|$18.00
classic beef stew, bacon, mushrooms, carrot, onion, potatoes
More about Heart of Gold
Heart of Gold
4133 Lorain Ave, Cleveland
|Popular items
|Smash Burger
|$14.00
|Patatas Bravas
|$3.00
|Crispy Fried Brussels
|$6.00
More about Rebol
Rebol
101 West Superior Ave, Cleveland
|Popular items
|Rebol Steak 2.0
|$13.50
Kale Salad, Rebol Rice, Sweet Beets, Citrus Guacamole, Herbed Goat Cheese, Yum Yum, Jalapenos, Crispy Garlic
|Classic Bone Broth
|$3.75
Slow Simmered Chicken Bone Broth - Delicious, healing, and a staple of the modern healthy diet. Add miracle noodles, meat, and garnishes.
|Immunity Broth
|$5.00
Vitamin C / Lemon / Garlic / Ginger