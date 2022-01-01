Egg sandwiches in Cleveland

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Gyro George

3965 Lee Rd, Cleveland

Avg 3.9 (2693 reviews)
Takeout
Gyro Egg Cheese Sandwich$9.99
GYRO N EGG BREAKFAST SANDWICH
gyro meet
1 egg
American cheese
on 2 pieces of Texas toast
Bacon Egg Cheese Sandwich$9.99
BACON EGG SANDWICH
1 egg, cheese
3 pork bacon slices
on texas toast
Sausage Egg Chz Sandwich$8.99
SAUSAGE EGG SANWICH
1 EGG, CHEESE
3 PORK SAUSAGE
ON TEXAS TOAST
More about Gyro George
Stone Oven - LEE Road

2267 Lee Road, Cleveland Height

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
EGG SANDWICH (avail. til 10:30 am M_F, til 12 SA, SU)$6.75
Scrambled eggs with your choice veggies, cheese, and meat served on our grilled multigrain toast. Add fried plantains or maple bacon.
More about Stone Oven - LEE Road
GYROS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

BEST GYROS

6629 Mayfield Rd, Mayfield Heights

Avg 4.4 (1921 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Egg and Cheese Sandwich$3.99
Grilled texas toast with 2 large eggs and melted American cheese.
Gyro Egg and Cheese Sandwich$8.99
Our famous gyro meat, grilled texas toast, melted American cheese, and 2 eggs any style.
Bacon Egg and Cheese Sandwich$6.99
Crispy bacon, grilled texas toast, melted American cheese, and 2 eggs any style.
More about BEST GYROS
Vicinato Pizza & Restaurant

5080 Mayfield Road, Lyndhurst

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pepper And Egg Sandwich$5.95
More about Vicinato Pizza & Restaurant
Jacks Deli and Restaurant

14490 Cedar Rd, University Hts

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Egg Sandwich$8.95
More about Jacks Deli and Restaurant
Gyro George

5690 Broadview Rd., Parma

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sausage Egg Chz Sandwich$6.99
SAUSAGE EGG SANWICH
1 EGG, CHEESE
3 PORK SAUSAGE
ON TEXAS TOAST
More about Gyro George
FRENCH FRIES

Gus's Old Brooklyn Family Restaurant

4377 STATE RD, Cleveland

Avg 4.6 (151 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Bagel Egg Sandwich$4.00
Egg Sandwich on Toast$3.00
Croissant Egg Sandwich$4.00
More about Gus's Old Brooklyn Family Restaurant
Milky Way

1982 warrensville center rd, cleveland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Egg Salad Sandwich$8.50
More about Milky Way

