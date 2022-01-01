Egg sandwiches in Cleveland
Cleveland restaurants that serve egg sandwiches
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Gyro George
3965 Lee Rd, Cleveland
|Gyro Egg Cheese Sandwich
|$9.99
GYRO N EGG BREAKFAST SANDWICH
gyro meet
1 egg
American cheese
on 2 pieces of Texas toast
|Bacon Egg Cheese Sandwich
|$9.99
BACON EGG SANDWICH
1 egg, cheese
3 pork bacon slices
on texas toast
|Sausage Egg Chz Sandwich
|$8.99
SAUSAGE EGG SANWICH
1 EGG, CHEESE
3 PORK SAUSAGE
ON TEXAS TOAST
Stone Oven - LEE Road
2267 Lee Road, Cleveland Height
|EGG SANDWICH (avail. til 10:30 am M_F, til 12 SA, SU)
|$6.75
Scrambled eggs with your choice veggies, cheese, and meat served on our grilled multigrain toast. Add fried plantains or maple bacon.
GYROS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
BEST GYROS
6629 Mayfield Rd, Mayfield Heights
|Egg and Cheese Sandwich
|$3.99
Grilled texas toast with 2 large eggs and melted American cheese.
|Gyro Egg and Cheese Sandwich
|$8.99
Our famous gyro meat, grilled texas toast, melted American cheese, and 2 eggs any style.
|Bacon Egg and Cheese Sandwich
|$6.99
Crispy bacon, grilled texas toast, melted American cheese, and 2 eggs any style.
Vicinato Pizza & Restaurant
5080 Mayfield Road, Lyndhurst
|Pepper And Egg Sandwich
|$5.95
Jacks Deli and Restaurant
14490 Cedar Rd, University Hts
|Fried Egg Sandwich
|$8.95
Gyro George
5690 Broadview Rd., Parma
|Sausage Egg Chz Sandwich
|$6.99
SAUSAGE EGG SANWICH
1 EGG, CHEESE
3 PORK SAUSAGE
ON TEXAS TOAST
Gus's Old Brooklyn Family Restaurant
4377 STATE RD, Cleveland
|Bagel Egg Sandwich
|$4.00
|Egg Sandwich on Toast
|$3.00
|Croissant Egg Sandwich
|$4.00