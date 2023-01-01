Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

General tso chicken in Columbus

Go
Columbus restaurants
Toast

Columbus restaurants that serve general tso chicken

Item pic

 

Poke Bunny - 100 East Gay Street, Unit 1

100 East Gay Street, Unit 1, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
House General Tso's Chicken Bento Box$12.59
Original $13.99 Crispy diced chicken in sweet, spicy and savory sauce. Served with dumpling, spring roll, crab rangoon, broccoli, edamame, corn, soft boiled egg, rice, and miso soup.
House General Tso's Chicken Bento$13.99
Crispy diced chicken in sweet, spicy and savory sauce. Served with dumpling, spring roll, crab rangoon, broccoli, edamame, corn, soft boiled egg, rice, and miso soup.
More about Poke Bunny - 100 East Gay Street, Unit 1
Item pic

 

HC Way - Asian Bistro (Bethel Location)

769 Bethel Rd, Unit B, Columbus OH 43214, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
General Tso's Chicken$8.75
Lightly breaded crispy chicken stir fried in spicy golden general tso's sauce served with broccoli. Hot and spicy
More about HC Way - Asian Bistro (Bethel Location)

Browse other tasty dishes in Columbus

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

Cinnamon Rolls

Kebabs

California Rolls

Black Bean Soup

Cookie Dough

Wedge Salad

Muffins

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Columbus to explore

Short North

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Italian Village

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

University District

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Clintonville

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

German Village

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Polaris

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Brewery District

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Map

More near Columbus to explore

Dublin

Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)

Westerville

Avg 4.6 (33 restaurants)

Powell

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Pickerington

Avg 4.2 (22 restaurants)

Hilliard

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Grove City

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Reynoldsburg

Avg 4 (12 restaurants)

Canal Winchester

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Plain City

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Springfield

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Bellefontaine

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Zanesville

Avg 3.9 (23 restaurants)

Wilmington

Avg 4 (7 restaurants)

Mansfield

Avg 4 (21 restaurants)

Athens

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (368 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (93 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (574 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (192 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (487 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (191 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston