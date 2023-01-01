Oreo cheesecake in Columbus
Columbus restaurants that serve oreo cheesecake
More about The Cheesecake Girl at Budd Dairy
PIZZA • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
The Cheesecake Girl at Budd Dairy
Budd Dairy Food Hall 1086 N. 4th Street, Columbus
|Red Velvet Oreo Cheesecake Jar
|$10.00
Layers of red velvet chocolate chip cake, chocolate chip cheesecake and crushed Oreos in an 8.5oz jar
More about Aladdin's Eatery - Clintonville
Aladdin's Eatery - Clintonville
2931 North High St, Columbus
|Oreo Cheesecake
|$7.00
More about Aladdin's Eatery - Grandview
SALADS
Aladdin's Eatery - Grandview
1425 Grandview Ave, Columbus
|Oreo Cheesecake
|$7.00