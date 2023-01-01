Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Oreo cheesecake in Columbus

Go
Columbus restaurants
Toast

Columbus restaurants that serve oreo cheesecake

Item pic

PIZZA • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

The Cheesecake Girl at Budd Dairy

Budd Dairy Food Hall 1086 N. 4th Street, Columbus

Avg 4.5 (450 reviews)
Takeout
Red Velvet Oreo Cheesecake Jar$10.00
Layers of red velvet chocolate chip cake, chocolate chip cheesecake and crushed Oreos in an 8.5oz jar
More about The Cheesecake Girl at Budd Dairy
Banner pic

 

Aladdin's Eatery - Clintonville

2931 North High St, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Oreo Cheesecake$7.00
More about Aladdin's Eatery - Clintonville
Banner pic

SALADS

Aladdin's Eatery - Grandview

1425 Grandview Ave, Columbus

Avg 4.4 (504 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Oreo Cheesecake$7.00
More about Aladdin's Eatery - Grandview
Banner pic

 

Aladdin's Eatery - Worthington

7227 North High St, Worthington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Oreo Cheesecake$7.00
More about Aladdin's Eatery - Worthington

Browse other tasty dishes in Columbus

Egg Rolls

Salad Club Sandwiches

Ravioli

Pumpkin Cheesecake

Fruit Salad

Chicken Noodles

Club Sandwiches

Chicken Parmesan

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Columbus to explore

Short North

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Italian Village

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

University District

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Clintonville

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

German Village

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Polaris

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Brewery District

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Map

More near Columbus to explore

Dublin

Avg 4.6 (30 restaurants)

Westerville

Avg 4.6 (29 restaurants)

Powell

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Pickerington

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)

Hilliard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Grove City

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Canal Winchester

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Reynoldsburg

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Plain City

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Springfield

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Bellefontaine

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Zanesville

Avg 3.9 (15 restaurants)

Wilmington

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Mansfield

Avg 4.1 (16 restaurants)

Athens

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (286 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (75 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (470 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (134 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (378 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (165 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston