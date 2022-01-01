Reuben in Columbus
Fourth Street Taproom & Kitchen
1810 N 4th St, Columbus
|Classic Reuben
|$12.00
Seitan's Realm
3496 N. High St, Columbus
|Rick Reuben
|$10.00
Marbled rye bread filled with housemade thinly sliced corned beeef, mozzarella cheeze, sauerkraut & housemade thousand island dressing
Dannys Delicious Deli #3D's
37 W Broad St #50, Columbus
|Reuben
|$12.50
Corned Beef OR Pastrami, Swiss cheese and Sauerkraut on Grilled Rye Bread. --- Comes In 3 Sizes BABY 10.50 | REGULAR 12.50 | JAWBREAKER 16.50
|Classic Couple Reuben
|$12.75
Pick Two: Corned Beef, Roast Beef, Pastrami OR Turkey. Swiss Cheese and Sauerkraut on Grilled Rye Bread.
|Turkey Reuben
|$8.50
Turkey Breast, Swiss and Sauerkraut on Grilled Rye Bread
Schmidt's Restaurant und Sausage Haus
240 E. Kossuth Street, Columbus
|Mama Reuben Sandwich
|$13.00
This one’s special! A thick slice of grilled Bahama Mama® served Reuben-style on special made rye bread with German sweet slaw, melted Swiss, und special dressing.
|Traditional Corned Beef Reuben
|$13.00
Thinly sliced lean corned beef topped with Schmidt’s sauerkraut, special dressing, und melted Swiss cheese grilled on pumpernickel.
|Honey Roasted Turkey Reuben
|$13.00
Thinly sliced, tender, honey roasted turkey breast. Topped with Schmidt’s sweet kraut, melted aged Swiss, und special dressing served on toasted pumpernickel.
Tommy's Diner
914 W Broad St, Columbus
|The Reuben Grille
|$9.25
The Crest
2855 Indianola Avenue, Columbus
|Reuben
|$17.00
corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss, house thousand island, rye
Atlas Tavern
8944 Lyra Dr, Columbus
|Reuben (to go)
|$15.00
Delia's Grill & café
14 E 11th Ave, Columbus
|Delicious! Reuben
|$10.75
House-cooked corned beef/ Honey smoked turkey, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut served on grilled rye bread.
Jon Smith Subs
1119 S Hamilton Rd, Columbus
|The Reuben
|$7.95
Hot pastrami, sauerkraut, Swiss & Russian dressing on real Cuban bread