Reuben in Columbus

Columbus restaurants
Toast

Columbus restaurants that serve reuben

Fourth Street Taproom & Kitchen image

SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Fourth Street Taproom & Kitchen

1810 N 4th St, Columbus

Avg 4.6 (130 reviews)
Takeout
Classic Reuben$12.00
More about Fourth Street Taproom & Kitchen
Item pic

 

Seitan's Realm

3496 N. High St, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Rick Reuben$10.00
Marbled rye bread filled with housemade thinly sliced corned beeef, mozzarella cheeze, sauerkraut & housemade thousand island dressing
More about Seitan's Realm
Dannys Delicious Deli #3D's image

 

Dannys Delicious Deli #3D's

37 W Broad St #50, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Reuben$12.50
Corned Beef OR Pastrami, Swiss cheese and Sauerkraut on Grilled Rye Bread. --- Comes In 3 Sizes BABY 10.50 | REGULAR 12.50 | JAWBREAKER 16.50
Classic Couple Reuben$12.75
Pick Two: Corned Beef, Roast Beef, Pastrami OR Turkey. Swiss Cheese and Sauerkraut on Grilled Rye Bread.
Turkey Reuben$8.50
Turkey Breast, Swiss and Sauerkraut on Grilled Rye Bread
More about Dannys Delicious Deli #3D's
Item pic

 

Schmidt's Restaurant und Sausage Haus

240 E. Kossuth Street, Columbus

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mama Reuben Sandwich$13.00
This one’s special! A thick slice of grilled Bahama Mama® served Reuben-style on special made rye bread with German sweet slaw, melted Swiss, und special dressing.
Traditional Corned Beef Reuben$13.00
Thinly sliced lean corned beef topped with Schmidt’s sauerkraut, special dressing, und melted Swiss cheese grilled on pumpernickel.
Honey Roasted Turkey Reuben$13.00
Thinly sliced, tender, honey roasted turkey breast. Topped with Schmidt’s sweet kraut, melted aged Swiss, und special dressing served on toasted pumpernickel.
More about Schmidt's Restaurant und Sausage Haus
Tommy's Diner image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Tommy's Diner

914 W Broad St, Columbus

Avg 4.7 (1529 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
The Reuben Grille$9.25
More about Tommy's Diner
Item pic

 

The Crest

2855 Indianola Avenue, Columbus

No reviews yet
Takeout
Reuben$17.00
corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss, house thousand island, rye
More about The Crest
Atlas Tavern image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Atlas Tavern

8944 Lyra Dr, Columbus

Avg 4.6 (1363 reviews)
Takeout
Reuben (to go)$15.00
More about Atlas Tavern
Vida's Butcher image

 

Vida's Butcher

1724 northwest blvd, Columbus

Avg 4.8 (115 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Vida's Reuben$12.00
More about Vida's Butcher
DeVine On High image

TAPAS • GRILL

DeVine On High

958 N High St, Columbus

Avg 4.6 (86 reviews)
Takeout
Red Reuben$14.50
More about DeVine On High
Blocks Bagels BEXLEY image

 

Blocks Bagels BEXLEY

3012 E. Broad St, Columbus

No reviews yet
Takeout
Turkey Reuben$7.95
More about Blocks Bagels BEXLEY
Item pic

 

Iron Grill & BBQ

5295 North High Street, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Classic Reuben$11.49
More about Iron Grill & BBQ
Item pic

 

Delia's Grill & café

14 E 11th Ave, Columbus

No reviews yet
Delicious! Reuben$10.75
House-cooked corned beef/ Honey smoked turkey, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut served on grilled rye bread.
More about Delia's Grill & café
BG pic

 

Jon Smith Subs

1119 S Hamilton Rd, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
The Reuben$7.95
Hot pastrami, sauerkraut, Swiss & Russian dressing on real Cuban bread
More about Jon Smith Subs

