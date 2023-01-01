Po boy in Columbus
Columbus restaurants that serve po boy
Seitan's Realm
3496 N. High St, Columbus
|Po Boy
|$12.00
Hand breaded shrimpf, lettuce, tomatoes, Mississippi comeback sauce on an Auddino's hoagie roll.
**Contains: Sesame, Soy & Wheat
Roosters - Sawmill
7100 Sawmill Rd, Columbus
|Po’ Boy Sandwich
|$10.59
Fried shrimp in your choice of wing sauce. Served with mayo, lettuce, and tomato.
The Red Brick Tap & Grill
292 E Gates St, Columbus
|Shrimp Po' Boy
|$14.00