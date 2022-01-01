Chicken salad sandwiches in Columbus
Columbus restaurants that serve chicken salad sandwiches
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Matt and Tony's Kitchen x Tavern (Formally Pat and Gracie's)
340 E Gay St, Columbus
|Chicken Salad Club Sandwich
|$10.99
Homemade classic chicken salad made with mayo, celery and onion served on toasted sourdough bread
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Tommy's Diner
914 W Broad St, Columbus
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$6.50
SOUPS • BAGELS • SANDWICHES
The Brown Bag Deli
898 Mohawk St, Columbus
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$11.50