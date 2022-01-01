Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad sandwiches in Columbus

Columbus restaurants
Columbus restaurants that serve chicken salad sandwiches

Main pic

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Matt and Tony's Kitchen x Tavern (Formally Pat and Gracie's)

340 E Gay St, Columbus

Avg 4.5 (8008 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Salad Club Sandwich$10.99
Homemade classic chicken salad made with mayo, celery and onion served on toasted sourdough bread
More about Matt and Tony's Kitchen x Tavern (Formally Pat and Gracie's)
Tommy's Diner image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Tommy's Diner

914 W Broad St, Columbus

Avg 4.7 (1529 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Salad Sandwich$6.50
More about Tommy's Diner
Vida's Butcher image

 

Vida's Butcher

1724 northwest blvd, Columbus

Avg 4.8 (115 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Salad Sandwich$10.00
More about Vida's Butcher
The Brown Bag Deli image

SOUPS • BAGELS • SANDWICHES

The Brown Bag Deli

898 Mohawk St, Columbus

Avg 4.6 (1210 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Salad Sandwich$11.50
More about The Brown Bag Deli
Item pic

 

Moran's Bar & Grill

415 N Front St #199, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Salad Club Sandwich$11.29
Homemade classic chicken salad made with mayo, celery and onion served on toasted sourdough bread
More about Moran's Bar & Grill

