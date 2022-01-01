Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Turkey salad in Columbus

Columbus restaurants
Columbus restaurants that serve turkey salad

Aladdin's Eatery

2931 North High St, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Turkey Salad$11.75
Gluten-Free. Grilled, oven-roasted turkey breast over mixed greens, calamata olives, cucumbers, tomatoes, and scallions; choice of cheddar or feta and dressing
SALADS

Aladdin's Eatery

1425 Grandview Ave, Columbus

Avg 4.4 (504 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Turkey Salad$11.75
Gluten-Free. Grilled, oven-roasted turkey breast over mixed greens, calamata olives, cucumbers, tomatoes, and scallions; choice of cheddar or feta and dressing
Aladdin's Eatery

7227 North High St, Worthington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Turkey Salad$11.75
Gluten-Free. Grilled, oven-roasted turkey breast over mixed greens, calamata olives, cucumbers, tomatoes, and scallions; choice of cheddar or feta and dressing
