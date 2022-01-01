Chicken fajitas in Dallas

Matt's Rancho Martinez image

BURRITOS • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Matt's Rancho Martinez

1904 Skillman Street, Dallas

Avg 4.5 (4759 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Fajita Quesadilla$12.25
served w/ sour cream, pico de gallo, fresh guacamole & Jalapenos
Chicken Fajitas$17.25
Served w/ sour cream, pico de gallo, fresh guacamole, shredded cheese, beans, rice & warm tortillas.
More about Matt's Rancho Martinez
Tejas image

TACOS • HAMBURGERS

Tejas

250 N. Bishop Ave, Dallas

Avg 4.4 (484 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Fajitas$17.00
More about Tejas
Chicken Fajitas image

 

Fernando's Midway

4347 W. Northwest Hwy #100, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Fajitas$19.75
Served in a hot skillet with sautéed onions, mild peppers, Mexican rice and beans along with fresh guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo
More about Fernando's Midway
Restaurant banner

 

Mia's Tex-Mex Restaurant

4334 Lemmon Ave, Dallas

Avg 4.1 (1559 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Fajita Nachos$10.00
More about Mia's Tex-Mex Restaurant

