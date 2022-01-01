Steak quesadillas in Denver
Denver restaurants that serve steak quesadillas
Lazo Empanadas Edgewater Market (Location 3)
5505 W. 20th Ave., Edgewater
|5 Steak Quesadilla
|$4.24
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Sam's No.3 GLENDALE
435 S Cherry St, Glendale
|Steak Fajita Quesadilla
|$18.99
Large flour tortilla filled with grilled beef strips, cheddar cheese and sauteed onions and bell peppers. Served with lettuce, tomato and your choice of Sam's homemade guacamole, red salsa or sour cream ON THE SIDE.
Lazo Empanadas Junction Food & Drink (Location 4)
2000 S. Colorado Blvd, Denver
|5 Steak Quesadilla
Cochino Taco Broadway
176 S. Broadway, Denver
|Adult Steak Quesadilla
|$11.00
|Kids Steak Quesadilla
|$9.00
Flank steak and cheddar cheese on a flour tortilla.
Lazo Empanadas Ballpark (Location 1)
1319 22nd Street, Denver
|N5 Steak Quesadilla