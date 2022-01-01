Street tacos in Denver
Denver restaurants that serve street tacos
BURRITOS
Sam's No.3 Downtown
1500 Curtis St, Denver
|Barbacoa Street Tacos
|$16.99
Three pork barbacoa street tacos on corn tortillas with white onion, cilantro, and tomatillo salsa on the side.
|Steak Street Tacos
|$16.99
Three steak street tacos on corn tortillas with white onion, cilantro, and tomatillo salsa on the side.
|Fish Street Tacos
|$16.99
Three fried cod street tacos on corn tortillas with white onion, cilantro, and tomatillo salsa on the side.
Cafe chihuahua
2250 s federal blvd, Denver
|Street Tacos
|$12.00
This entree comes with 3 toasted corn tortillas packed with juicy protein. These authentic tacos are garnished with chopped onion, fresh cilantro, and a refreshing lime wedge.
Mezcal Denver
3230 East Colfax Ave, DENVER
|Korean Pork Belly Street Taco
|$4.00
Braised in piloncillo and caramelized chiles, cabbage slaw and jalapenos
|Al Pastor Street Taco
|$4.00
Marinated grilled pork, cilantro, onion and pineapple
|Street Taco Platter
|$14.00
3 of your choice of tacos, served with mexican rice and black or duck fat refried beans.
5280 Burger Bar Denver Pavilions
500 16th St Ste 160, Denver
|2 STREET TACOS
|$5.99
Slow roasted pulled pork, pickled red onions, cabbage & cilantro aioli served on corn tortillas
|4 STREET TACOS
|$10.99
Slow roasted pulled pork, pickled red onions, cabbage & cilantro aioli served on corn tortillas
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Sam's No.3 GLENDALE
435 S Cherry St, Glendale
|Street Tacos Steak
|$15.99
Three double stacked corn tortillas topped with grilled beef strips, onion and fresh cilantro. Served with lime and Sam's homemade tomatillo green salsa ON THE SIDE.
(TACOS ARE SERVED W/O SIDE)
|Street Tacos Chicken
|$15.99
Three double stacked corn tortillas topped with grilled chicken, onion and fresh cilantro. Served with lime and Sam's homemade tomatillo green salsa ON THE SIDE.
(TACOS ARE SERVED W/O SIDE)