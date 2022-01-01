Grilled chicken in Detroit
Detroit restaurants that serve grilled chicken
SEAFOOD • CHICKEN
Flood's Bar & Grille
731 St Antoine, Detroit
|Grilled chicken breast
|$19.00
Grilled chicken breast marinated with herbs & choice of two sides. +$1 for Mac.
HAMBURGERS
Harmony Garden Cafe
4704 Anthony Wayne Dr, Detroit
|Grilled Chicken over Hummus
|$12.50
Rock City Grill
9701 Harper Avenue, Detroit
|Grilled Chicken Sliders
|$7.99
3 Grilled marinated chicken breast, topped with a 5 cheese blend, mayo, and pickles on toasted brioche slider buns.
|Grilled Chicken Burger
|$9.99
Grilled marinated chicken breast topped with cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, and mayo on a toasted brioche bun. Served with 1 choice of a regular-sized side item.
Starter's Bar & Grill - Plymouth Rd
18426 Plymouth Road, Detroit
|Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich
|$7.99
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$9.99
|Grilled Chicken Dinner
|$12.99
Starter's Bar and Grill - Midtown
4501 Woodward Ave Suite 108, DETROIT
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$9.99
|Grilled Chicken Dinner
|$12.99
Sicily’s Pizzeria & Subs
3554 w vernor, Detroit
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$13.99
A Blend of romaine and green mix with grape tomatoes ,mild peppers ,side of bread and grilled chicken ,choice of dressings
|Grilled Chicken Sub
Chicken tenders, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, & homemade mayo.