Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken in Detroit

Go
Detroit restaurants
Toast

Detroit restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Flood's Bar & Grille image

SEAFOOD • CHICKEN

Flood's Bar & Grille

731 St Antoine, Detroit

Avg 4.8 (1421 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled chicken breast$19.00
Grilled chicken breast marinated with herbs & choice of two sides. +$1 for Mac.
More about Flood's Bar & Grille
Harmony Garden Cafe image

HAMBURGERS

Harmony Garden Cafe

4704 Anthony Wayne Dr, Detroit

Avg 4 (102 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken over Hummus$12.50
More about Harmony Garden Cafe
Item pic

 

Rock City Grill

9701 Harper Avenue, Detroit

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Sliders$7.99
3 Grilled marinated chicken breast, topped with a 5 cheese blend, mayo, and pickles on toasted brioche slider buns.
Grilled Chicken Burger$9.99
Grilled marinated chicken breast topped with cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, and mayo on a toasted brioche bun. Served with 1 choice of a regular-sized side item.
More about Rock City Grill
Starter's Bar & Grill - Plymouth Rd image

 

Starter's Bar & Grill - Plymouth Rd

18426 Plymouth Road, Detroit

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich$7.99
Grilled Chicken Salad$9.99
Grilled Chicken Dinner$12.99
More about Starter's Bar & Grill - Plymouth Rd
Starter's Bar and Grill - Midtown image

 

Starter's Bar and Grill - Midtown

4501 Woodward Ave Suite 108, DETROIT

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Salad$9.99
Grilled Chicken Dinner$12.99
More about Starter's Bar and Grill - Midtown
Consumer pic

 

Sicily’s Pizzeria & Subs

3554 w vernor, Detroit

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Salad$13.99
A Blend of romaine and green mix with grape tomatoes ,mild peppers ,side of bread and grilled chicken ,choice of dressings
Grilled Chicken Sub
Chicken tenders, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, & homemade mayo.
More about Sicily’s Pizzeria & Subs

Browse other tasty dishes in Detroit

Collard Greens

Chili

Mozzarella Sticks

Oreo Cheesecake

Quesadillas

Clams

Mac And Cheese

Crab Salad

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Detroit to explore

Downtown Detroit

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Wayne State

Avg 4 (5 restaurants)

Eastern Market

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Southwest Detroit

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Cass Corridor

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Corktown

No reviews yet
Map

More near Detroit to explore

Dearborn

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Royal Oak

Avg 4.6 (28 restaurants)

Grosse Pointe

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Ferndale

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Warren

Avg 4.1 (14 restaurants)

Madison Heights

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Berkley

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Dearborn Heights

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Redford

Avg 2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Ann Arbor

Avg 4.5 (87 restaurants)

Flint

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Toledo

Avg 4.3 (45 restaurants)

Adrian

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Port Clinton

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Jackson

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (338 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (289 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (540 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (123 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston