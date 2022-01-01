Eggplant parmesan sandwiches in Houston
More about Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen - Meyerland
Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen - Meyerland
4870 Beechnut St., Houston
|Eggplant Parmesan Sandwich
|$11.95
Breaded eggplant, Russo's marinara sauce, fresh basil, and Wisconsin mozzarella cheese.
More about Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen - Midtown
Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen - Midtown
306 Gray Street, Houston
|Eggplant Parmesan Sandwich
|$11.95
Breaded eggplant, Russo's marinara sauce, fresh basil, and Wisconsin mozzarella cheese.