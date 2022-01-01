Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Eggplant parmesan sandwiches in Houston

Houston restaurants
  • Houston
  • Eggplant Parmesan Sandwiches

Houston restaurants that serve eggplant parmesan sandwiches

Item pic

 

Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen - Meyerland

4870 Beechnut St., Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Eggplant Parmesan Sandwich$11.95
Breaded eggplant, Russo's marinara sauce, fresh basil, and Wisconsin mozzarella cheese.
More about Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen - Meyerland
Item pic

 

Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen - Midtown

306 Gray Street, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Eggplant Parmesan Sandwich$11.95
Breaded eggplant, Russo's marinara sauce, fresh basil, and Wisconsin mozzarella cheese.
More about Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen - Midtown
Item pic

 

Local Foods Upper Kirby

2555 KIRBY DRIVE, HOUSTON

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Eggplant Parmesan Sandwich$15.00
Provolone, marinara, arugula pesto, giardinara, ciabatta
More about Local Foods Upper Kirby

