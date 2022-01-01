Chicken sandwiches in Jacksonville
Jacksonville restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
Jumpin' Jax House of Food
10131 San Jose Blvd Unit 12, Jacksonville
|MINI Fried Chicken Sandwiches
|$5.99
|Tuscan Chicken Cheezy sandwich
|$9.99
|Carribean Chicken Sandwich
|$11.99
Chicken with a “pop." Topped with lettuce, tomato, red onion, BBQ sauce, & a grilled pineapple ring.
MOJO Bar-B-Que
1607 University Blvd. W., Jacksonville
|Pulled Chicken Sandwich
|$13.50
|Pulled Chicken Sandwich Only
|$10.00
|Southern Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$13.50
Crispy fried breast brined in pickle juice and buttermilk
Jumpin' Jax House of Food
20 W Adams Street, Jacksonville
Relish - Big Tasty Burgers!
14866 Old St Augustine Rd, Jacksonville
|CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$6.45
100% All Natural Chicken
|GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$6.45
100% All Natural Chicken
Bold Birds Nashville Hot Chicken
1173 Edgewood Ave S, Jacksonville
|Chicken Sandwich
|$10.50
Silkies Chicken & Champagne Bar
1602 & 1604 Walnut Street, Jacksonville
|St Augustine Chicken & Waffle Sandwich, combo
|$17.99
|Goddess Grilled Chicken Sandwich, combo
|$16.98
|Goddess Grilled Chicken Sandwich, only
|$9.99
Claras Tidbits
12276 San Jose Blvd, Jacksonville
|Chicken Salad Sandwich (Most Popular)
|$9.89
Our Famous Chicken Salad is our Most Popular Item! Served on your choice of Bread & with a Selection of Toppings Available. Comes with Side Item & Pickle Spear.
|Chicken Chunks Sandwich
|$9.89
Seasoned Chicken Chunks (Chicken Salad without the Mayo) Served on your choice of Bread & with a Selection of Toppings & Cheese Available. Comes with Side Item & Pickle Spear.
Southern Grounds & Company
3564 St Johns Ave, Jacksonville
|Rotisserie Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$12.75
Croissant, Rotisserie Chicken, Finely Chopped Chives, Celery and Rosemary
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$15.75
All natural grilled chicken, swiss cheese, bacon, sauteed onions, whole grain mustard and mushrooms
The Local
4578 San Jose Blvd, Jacksonville
|FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$12.00
a fried chicken breast, pickles & Jack's sauce on grilled ciabatta
Clara's Tidbits Restaurant
8535 Baymeadows Road. Suite 4, Jacksonville
MOJO No. 4
3572 St Johns Ave, Jacksonville
Southern Grounds & Company
1671 Atlantic Blvd, Jacksonville
Wicked Barley Brewing Company
4100 Baymeadows Road, Jacksonville
|HOT CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$13.00
FRIED BONELESS CHICKEN THIGH / SECRET HOT SAUCE / HOUSE-MADE PICKLES / SHREDDED ROMAINE LETTUCE / MAYO / BRIOCHE BUN
Stoner's Pizza Joint
11565 N Main St, Jacksonville
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Smoked Chicken tossed in Buffalo sauce then topped with melted Mozzarella, lettuce and tomato. Served with chips or breadsticks.
Stoner's Pizza Joint
9766 Old St. Augustine Road, Jacksonville
Clara's Tidbits Restaurant - Hendricks
1076 Hendricks Avenue, Jacksonvile
|Chicken Salad Sandwich (Most Popular!)
|$9.89
Our Famous Chicken Salad is our Most Popular Item! Served on your choice of Bread & with a Selection of Toppings Available. Comes with Side Item & Pickle Spear.
|Chicken Salad Sandwich (Most Popular)
|$9.89
