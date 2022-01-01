Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Jacksonville

Go
Jacksonville restaurants
Toast

Jacksonville restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Item pic

WRAPS • PIZZA • HAMBURGERS

Jumpin' Jax House of Food

10131 San Jose Blvd Unit 12, Jacksonville

Avg 4.6 (1149 reviews)
Takeout
MINI Fried Chicken Sandwiches$5.99
Tuscan Chicken Cheezy sandwich$9.99
Carribean Chicken Sandwich$11.99
Chicken with a “pop." Topped with lettuce, tomato, red onion, BBQ sauce, & a grilled pineapple ring.
More about Jumpin' Jax House of Food
MOJO Bar-B-Que image

 

MOJO Bar-B-Que

1607 University Blvd. W., Jacksonville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pulled Chicken Sandwich$13.50
Pulled Chicken Sandwich Only$10.00
Southern Fried Chicken Sandwich$13.50
Crispy fried breast brined in pickle juice and buttermilk
More about MOJO Bar-B-Que
Item pic

 

Jumpin' Jax House of Food

20 W Adams Street, Jacksonville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Carribean Chicken Sandwich$11.99
Chicken with a “pop." Topped with lettuce, tomato, red onion, BBQ sauce, & a grilled pineapple ring.
MINI Fried Chicken Sandwiches$5.99
Tuscan Chicken Cheezy sandwich$9.99
More about Jumpin' Jax House of Food
Relish - Big Tasty Burgers! image

 

Relish - Big Tasty Burgers!

14866 Old St Augustine Rd, Jacksonville

No reviews yet
Takeout
CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWICH$6.45
100% All Natural Chicken
GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH$6.45
100% All Natural Chicken
More about Relish - Big Tasty Burgers!
Bold Birds Nashville Hot Chicken image

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Bold Birds Nashville Hot Chicken

1173 Edgewood Ave S, Jacksonville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Sandwich$10.50
More about Bold Birds Nashville Hot Chicken
Banner pic

 

Silkies Chicken & Champagne Bar

1602 & 1604 Walnut Street, Jacksonville

No reviews yet
Takeout
St Augustine Chicken & Waffle Sandwich, combo$17.99
Goddess Grilled Chicken Sandwich, combo$16.98
Goddess Grilled Chicken Sandwich, only$9.99
More about Silkies Chicken & Champagne Bar
Chicken Salad Sandwich (Most Popular) image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Claras Tidbits

12276 San Jose Blvd, Jacksonville

Avg 4.9 (770 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Salad Sandwich (Most Popular)$9.89
Our Famous Chicken Salad is our Most Popular Item! Served on your choice of Bread & with a Selection of Toppings Available. Comes with Side Item & Pickle Spear.
Chicken Chunks Sandwich$9.89
Seasoned Chicken Chunks (Chicken Salad without the Mayo) Served on your choice of Bread & with a Selection of Toppings & Cheese Available. Comes with Side Item & Pickle Spear.
More about Claras Tidbits
Item pic

BAGELS

Southern Grounds & Company

3564 St Johns Ave, Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (24 reviews)
Takeout
Rotisserie Chicken Salad Sandwich$12.75
Croissant, Rotisserie Chicken, Finely Chopped Chives, Celery and Rosemary
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$15.75
All natural grilled chicken, swiss cheese, bacon, sauteed onions, whole grain mustard and mushrooms
More about Southern Grounds & Company
The Local image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • TACOS

The Local

4578 San Jose Blvd, Jacksonville

Avg 4 (189 reviews)
Takeout
FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH$12.00
a fried chicken breast, pickles & Jack's sauce on grilled ciabatta
FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH$12.00
our signature crispy fried chicken breast, Jack's sauce & pickles on grilled ciabatta
More about The Local
Chicken Salad Sandwich image

 

Clara's Tidbits Restaurant

8535 Baymeadows Road. Suite 4, Jacksonville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Salad Sandwich$9.89
Our Famous Chicken Salad is our Most Popular Item! Served on your choice of Bread & with a Selection of Toppings Available. Comes with Side Item & Pickle Spear.
Chicken Chunks Sandwich$9.89
Seasoned Chicken Chunks (Chicken Salad without the Mayo) Served on your choice of Bread & with a Selection of Toppings & Cheese Available. Comes with Side Item & Pickle Spear.
More about Clara's Tidbits Restaurant
MOJO No. 4 image

 

MOJO No. 4

3572 St Johns Ave, Jacksonville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pulled Chicken Sandwich$13.50
Pulled Chicken Sandwich Only$10.00
Southern Fried Chicken Sandwich$13.50
Crispy fried breast brined in pickle juice and buttermilk
More about MOJO No. 4
Item pic

 

Southern Grounds & Company

1671 Atlantic Blvd, Jacksonville

Avg 4.6 (846 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$15.75
All natural grilled chicken, swiss cheese, bacon, sauteed onions, whole grain mustard and mushrooms
Rotisserie Chicken Salad Sandwich$12.95
Croissant, Rotisserie Chicken, Finely Chopped Chives, Celery and Rosemary
More about Southern Grounds & Company
HOT CHICKEN SANDWICH image

 

Wicked Barley Brewing Company

4100 Baymeadows Road, Jacksonville

Avg 4 (492 reviews)
Takeout
HOT CHICKEN SANDWICH$13.00
FRIED BONELESS CHICKEN THIGH / SECRET HOT SAUCE / HOUSE-MADE PICKLES / SHREDDED ROMAINE LETTUCE / MAYO / BRIOCHE BUN
More about Wicked Barley Brewing Company
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Stoner's Pizza Joint

11565 N Main St, Jacksonville

Avg 4.4 (767 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Smoked Chicken tossed in Buffalo sauce then topped with melted Mozzarella, lettuce and tomato. Served with chips or breadsticks.
More about Stoner's Pizza Joint
Item pic

 

Stoner's Pizza Joint

9766 Old St. Augustine Road, Jacksonville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Smoked Chicken tossed in Buffalo sauce then topped with melted Mozzarella, lettuce and tomato. Served with chips or breadsticks.
More about Stoner's Pizza Joint
a0d1ea07-1a2c-434e-952a-83e84ba48fd0 image

 

Clara's Tidbits Restaurant - Hendricks

1076 Hendricks Avenue, Jacksonvile

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Salad Sandwich (Most Popular!)$9.89
Our Famous Chicken Salad is our Most Popular Item! Served on your choice of Bread & with a Selection of Toppings Available. Comes with Side Item & Pickle Spear.
Chicken Chunks Sandwich$9.89
Seasoned Chicken Chunks (Chicken Salad without the Mayo) Served on your choice of Bread & with a Selection of Toppings & Cheese Available. Comes with Side Item & Pickle Spear.
Chicken Salad Sandwich (Most Popular)$9.89
Our Famous Chicken Salad is our Most Popular Item! Served on your choice of Bread & with a Selection of Toppings Available. Comes with Side Item & Pickle Spear.
More about Clara's Tidbits Restaurant - Hendricks

Browse other tasty dishes in Jacksonville

Tacos

Mac And Cheese

Muffins

Greek Salad

Nachos

Caesar Salad

Cheesecake

Mozzarella Sticks

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Jacksonville to explore

Southside

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Avondale

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Greater Arlington

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)

Southbank

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)

Westside

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Jacksonville to explore

Saint Augustine

Avg 4.6 (28 restaurants)

Atlantic Beach

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Jacksonville Beach

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Neptune Beach

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Ponte Vedra Beach

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Saint Johns

No reviews yet

Ponte Vedra

Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)

Palatka

Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)

Fernandina Beach

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Palatka

Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)

Lake City

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Gainesville

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

Brunswick

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Ocala

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Jesup

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (189 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (272 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (634 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (152 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (224 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston