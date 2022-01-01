Mac and cheese in Jacksonville
Jacksonville restaurants that serve mac and cheese
WRAPS • PIZZA • HAMBURGERS
Jumpin' Jax House of Food
10131 San Jose Blvd Unit 12, Jacksonville
|Mac N cheese
|$5.49
MOJO Bar-B-Que
1607 University Blvd. W., Jacksonville
|Mac & Cheese
|$5.00
|Kid Mac & Cheese
|$7.99
Jumpin' Jax House of Food
20 W Adams Street, Jacksonville
|Mac N cheese
|$5.49
PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS
V Pizza & Sidecar
1406 Hendricks Ave, Jacksonville
|MAC-N-CHEESE
|$7.00
Cavatappi noodles, smoked gouda, cheddar, butter, fresh cream,
house-made pesto, cream cheese. add pancetta +$1
SEAFOOD • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Red Gill Bistro
4660 Salisbury Road, Jacksonville
|Mac & Cheese
|$6.99
|Side Mac & Cheese
|$2.99
Penne pasta served with a creamy cheddar cheese sauce and topped with shredded cheese
CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
Bold Birds Nashville Hot Chicken
1173 Edgewood Ave S, Jacksonville
|Cheddar Mac N'Cheese
Silkies Chicken & Champagne Bar
1602 & 1604 Walnut Street, Jacksonville
|Truffle Smoked Gouda Mac and Cheese
|$12.99
Macaroni Pasta tossed in Truffle Smoked Gouda Mornay Cheese Sauce and Sharp Cheddar Gratin
|Truffle Smoked Gouda Mac & Cheese, 8 oz
|$7.99
Macaroni Pasta tossed in Truffle Smoked Gouda Mornay Cheese Sauce and Sharp Cheddar Gratin
V Pizza & Tap Garden
12601 San Jose Blvd., Jacksonville
|MAC-N-CHEESE
|$7.00
Cavatappi noodles, smoked gouda, cheddar, butter, fresh cream,
house-made pesto, cream cheese. add pancetta +$1
MOJO No. 4
3572 St Johns Ave, Jacksonville
|Mac & Cheese
|$5.00
|Kid Mac & Cheese
|$7.99
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Restaurant Orsay
3630 Park St., Jacksonville
|Large Lobster Mac N Cheese
|$22.00
Cavatappi pasta served with fresh lobster meat, lobster reduction, mornay, garlic cream, Gruyere, Parmigiano, and finished with fine herbs