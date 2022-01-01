Chai tea in Los Angeles
Los Angeles restaurants that serve chai tea
More about LAMILL - Silverlake
LAMILL - Silverlake
1636 Silver Lake Blvd, Los Angeles
|Chai Tea Latte
|$0.00
House blended Organic Masala Chai consisting of Assam black tea and spices steeped in oat milk
More about Creek Tea
Creek Tea
547 South Western Avenue, Los Angeles
|Chai Tea
|$4.95
Freshly Brewed Chai Tea combined with Fresh Whole Milk and Holiday Spice, Rich and Creamy
|(Hot) Chai Tea
|$5.95
Freshly Brewed Chai Tea combined with Fresh Whole Milk and Holiday Spice, Rich and Creamy