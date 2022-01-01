Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chai tea in Los Angeles

Go
Los Angeles restaurants
Toast

Los Angeles restaurants that serve chai tea

Banner pic

 

LAMILL - Silverlake

1636 Silver Lake Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chai Tea Latte$0.00
House blended Organic Masala Chai consisting of Assam black tea and spices steeped in oat milk
More about LAMILL - Silverlake
Item pic

 

Creek Tea

547 South Western Avenue, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chai Tea$4.95
Freshly Brewed Chai Tea combined with Fresh Whole Milk and Holiday Spice, Rich and Creamy
(Hot) Chai Tea$5.95
Freshly Brewed Chai Tea combined with Fresh Whole Milk and Holiday Spice, Rich and Creamy
More about Creek Tea
Consumer pic

 

Bites - Westwood

10960 Wilshire Blvd., Suite 140, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chai Tea Latte$0.00
More about Bites - Westwood

Map

Map

