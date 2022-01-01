Chicken shawarma in Los Angeles
Los Angeles restaurants that serve chicken shawarma
Anwar's Kitchen
217 E. 8th st, Los Angeles
|Chicken Shawarma Plate
|$17.95
served with rice, hummus and salad
|Chicken Shawarma Wrap
|$16.95
Tortilla, tomatoes, pickles, and onions. Includes garlic sauce. Served with hummus & pita chips or seasoned fries.
|Chicken Shawarma Salad Bowl
|$16.95
Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions. Served with balsamic vinaigrette and garlic sauce.
Tut's Grill
12114 West Washington Blvd, Los Angeles
|Chicken Shawarma Salad
|Chicken Shawarma Wrap
|$11.00
|Chicken Shawarma Plate
|$13.00
With rice, hummus, salad, house dressing, and pita bread.
Sunnin - Westwood
1776 Westwood Blvd, Los Angeles
|Chicken Shawarma Wrap
|$12.50
Tahini sauce, Garlic spread, Tomato, Lettuce, and Turnips. Naturally raised without the use of hormones or antibiotics.
|Chicken Shawarma Plate
|$17.95
Chicken shawarma with rice, tahini and lebanese salad. Naturally raised without the use of hormones or antibiotics.
|Chicken Shawarma A La Carte
|$11.75
Naturally raised without the use of hormones or antibiotics.