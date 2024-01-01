Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish burritos in Los Angeles

Los Angeles restaurants
Los Angeles restaurants that serve fish burritos

Item pic

 

Sugar Taco (Hollywood) - Sugar Taco - Hollywood

7257 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Fish Burrito$11.95
A flour tortilla, battered vegan fish, mexican rice, black beans, pico de gallo, chipotle crema and curtido.
More about Sugar Taco (Hollywood) - Sugar Taco - Hollywood
Item pic

 

Tu Madre - West Hollywood

1111 N Hayworth Avenue, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Crispy Fish Burrito$15.00
Buttermilk battered COD, spicy agave, poblano ranch slaw, pico de gallo, pickled onion, turmeric brown rice
Grilled Fish Burrito$15.00
Grilled COD, citrus slaw, avocado, pickled red onion, turmeric brown rice
More about Tu Madre - West Hollywood
Restaurant banner

 

Benny's Tacos - Westchester

7101 W Manchester aVE, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Fish Burrito$14.95
Cabbage Slaw, Pico de Gallo, Avocado, Chipotle Crema, 13" Flour Tortilla
More about Benny's Tacos - Westchester

