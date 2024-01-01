Fish burritos in Los Angeles
Sugar Taco (Hollywood) - Sugar Taco - Hollywood
7257 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles
|Fish Burrito
|$11.95
A flour tortilla, battered vegan fish, mexican rice, black beans, pico de gallo, chipotle crema and curtido.
Tu Madre - West Hollywood
1111 N Hayworth Avenue, Los Angeles
|Crispy Fish Burrito
|$15.00
Buttermilk battered COD, spicy agave, poblano ranch slaw, pico de gallo, pickled onion, turmeric brown rice
|Grilled Fish Burrito
|$15.00
Grilled COD, citrus slaw, avocado, pickled red onion, turmeric brown rice