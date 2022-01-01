Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Red velvet cake in Los Angeles

Los Angeles restaurants
Toast

Los Angeles restaurants that serve red velvet cake

Item pic

 

Southern Girl Desserts - Alameda St.

9950-B S. Alameda Street, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
RED VELVET CAKE$8.00
More about Southern Girl Desserts - Alameda St.
Southern Red Velvet Cake image

CUPCAKES • CAKES

SusieCakes

11708 San Vicente Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.7 (1805 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Southern Red Velvet Cake
Deep red, moist cake lightly flavored with cocoa, filled & topped with traditional cream cheese frosting. Our best seller!
Southern Red Velvet Cake
Deep red, moist cake lightly flavored with cocoa, filled & topped with traditional cream cheese frosting. Our best seller!
More about SusieCakes
Southern Red Velvet Cake image

 

SusieCakes

888 S Hope St., Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Southern Red Velvet Cake
Deep red, moist cake lightly flavored with cocoa, filled & topped with traditional cream cheese frosting. Our best seller!
More about SusieCakes
Item pic

 

ALCOVE

1929 Hillhurst Avenue, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Red Velvet Cake
Layers of moist red velvet cake are combined with silky cream cheese frosting- a true classic!
More about ALCOVE
Southern Red Velvet Cake image

CUPCAKES • CAKES

SusieCakes

328 S. La Brea Avenue, Los Angeles

Avg 4.6 (1342 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Southern Red Velvet Cake
Deep red, moist cake lightly flavored with cocoa, filled & topped with traditional cream cheese frosting. Our best seller!
Southern Red Velvet Cake
Deep red, moist cake lightly flavored with cocoa, filled & topped with traditional cream cheese frosting. Our best seller!
More about SusieCakes
Consumer pic

 

Southern Girl Desserts - Martin Luther Blvd.

3650 West Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
RED VELVET CAKE$8.00
More about Southern Girl Desserts - Martin Luther Blvd.

