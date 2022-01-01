Red velvet cake in Los Angeles
Los Angeles restaurants that serve red velvet cake
Southern Girl Desserts - Alameda St.
9950-B S. Alameda Street, Los Angeles
|RED VELVET CAKE
|$8.00
CUPCAKES • CAKES
SusieCakes
11708 San Vicente Blvd, Los Angeles
|Southern Red Velvet Cake
Deep red, moist cake lightly flavored with cocoa, filled & topped with traditional cream cheese frosting. Our best seller!
SusieCakes
888 S Hope St., Los Angeles
ALCOVE
1929 Hillhurst Avenue, Los Angeles
|Red Velvet Cake
Layers of moist red velvet cake are combined with silky cream cheese frosting- a true classic!
CUPCAKES • CAKES
SusieCakes
328 S. La Brea Avenue, Los Angeles
|Southern Red Velvet Cake
Deep red, moist cake lightly flavored with cocoa, filled & topped with traditional cream cheese frosting. Our best seller!
