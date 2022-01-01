Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Summer rolls in Los Angeles

Los Angeles restaurants
Los Angeles restaurants that serve summer rolls

Summer Rolls (VGN) (GF) image

 

Bé Ù - 557 N Hoover St

557 N Hoover St, Los Angeles

Summer Rolls (VGN) (GF)$10.00
Choice of main protein/veg, fresh herbs, cucumber, mango, rice noodles, and spring lettuce mix wrapped in rice paper. 2 per order. Served w/ peanut hoisin sauce. Vegan Optional. Gluten-Free
Summer Rolls image

 

Celadon Thai Kitchen

13364 W Washington Blvd, Culver City

Summer Rolls$10.00
A combination of mixed greens, cucumber, carrot, tofu, sweet basil, and rice noodles served with a honey mustard and sweet & sour sauce.
(VEGAN) Summer Rolls$10.00
Combination of green leaf, cucumber, carrot, tofu, sweet basil, rice noodles, topped with crispy garlic, and served with a peanut sauce.
Item pic

 

Meshuga 4 sushi - Pico - 8948 W Pico Blvd

8948 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles

Summer Roll$13.99
Our Low Carb No Rice Summer Roll includes 2 full summer rolls, rolled in soy paper with kani stick, cucumbers, carrots, green mix, sprouts, & cilantro, served with our miso dressing.
Low Carb, No Rice
