Chicken wraps in Los Angeles

Liberation Coffee House
6725 Santa Monica Boulevard, Los Angeles
|Chicken Cesar Wrap
|$8.50
ORGANICO
701 N Western Ave, Los Angeles
|Custom Paleo Chicken Wrap
|$16.00
Made with organic and gluten-free ingredients. Our legendary Organic Combo Paleo wraps are wrapped in an organic collard green leaf & served with charbroiled chicken, your choice of base, fillings & sauce! Served with a small side of our famous paleo slaw!
|Organic Spicy Fried Chicken Wrap
|$17.00
Organic fried chicken with grass-fed cheddar cheese wrapped in a warm flour tortilla with shredded cabbage & carrot, sliced jalepenos, diced tomato, pickled onions & spicy chipotle ranch dressing on the side. Served with a small side of paleo slaw! Made with all organic ingredients. Every order creates a cleaner future! Please see www.organico.co for more specific information regarding exact ingredients, nutrition and allergy information.
Anwar's Kitchen
217 E. 8th st, Los Angeles
|Chicken Shawarma Wrap
|$16.95
Tortilla, tomatoes, pickles, and onions. Includes garlic sauce. Served with hummus & pita chips or seasoned fries.
Raya's Paradise
1156 N Gardner St, West Hollywood
|Outing Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$3.50
Tut's Grill
12114 West Washington Blvd, Los Angeles
|Chicken Shawarma Wrap
|$11.00
|Chicken Kabab Wrap
|$11.00
Hugo's Tacos Atwater Village
3300 Glendale Blvd, Los Angeles
|Nashville Chicken Wrap
|$8.29
Crispy chicken wrapped in a wheat tortilla with lettuce, tomato and our slightly spicy Nashville sauce.
Chi Dynasty
1813 Hillhurst Ave, Los Angeles
|Foil Wrap Chicken (6)
|$10.00
Factor's Famous Deli
9420 W PICO BLVD, Los Angeles
|Mediterranean Grilled Chicken Wrap
|$18.00
Mediterranean wrap with Chicken, Cucumber, Tomato, Red Onion, Feta Cheese, & Hummus
|Chicken Wrap
|$19.00
Chicken Wrap with Jack Cheese, hummus, lettuce, tomato, cucumber & avocado
|Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$19.00
Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap with Sun-dried tomato, Jack Cheese & Caesar salad
Blazin' Birdz
6246 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles
|BB Crispy BBQ Chicken Wrap
|$9.99
Sunnin - Westwood
1776 Westwood Blvd, Los Angeles
|Chicken Shawarma Wrap
|$12.50
Tahini sauce, Garlic spread, Tomato, Lettuce, and Turnips. Naturally raised without the use of hormones or antibiotics.
|Chicken Kefta Wrap
|$12.50
Hummus, parsley, onion, tomato, turnip and sumak. Naturally raised without the use of hormones or antibiotics.
|Shish Tawook (Chicken Kebab) Wrap
|$12.50
Garlic sauce, lettuce, tomato and turnip. Naturally raised without the use of hormones or antibiotics.
Bloom Cafe
5544 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles
|BBQ CHICKEN WRAP
|$15.95
Avocado, arugula, corn, bbq sauce
1880 Cafe
1880 Century Park E # 103, Los Angeles
|BBQ Chicken Tex Mex Wrap
BBQ chicken, iceberg lettuce, avocado, black beans, tomato, cilantro, scallions and chipotle ranch dressing in a spinach tortilla
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Spicy buffalo spicy chicken, mixed greens, celery and ranch dressing in a spinach tortilla
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
Chicken breast, romaine lettuce, shredded parmesan cheese, tomato and Caesar dressing in a spinach tortilla
ALCOVE
1929 Hillhurst Avenue, Los Angeles
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$17.00
Crispy fried jirdori chicken, spicy buffalo sauce, Point Reyes bleu cheese crumble, bleu cheese dressing, tomato, coleslaw, flour tortilla.
Met Her At A Bar
759 South La Brea Ave, Los Angeles
|Chipotle Chicken Wrap
|$13.50
The Vern Bar & Grill
2550 Alameda Ste 2544, Vernon
|Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$8.99
Grilled Chicken Breast, Parmesan Cheese, Croutons, Romain lettuce and Caesar Dressing All stuffed in a Large Tortilla.
|Nashville Chicken Wrap
|$9.99
Fried Chicken Tenders, crinkled Fries, Jack and Cheddar, Honey, Pickles, Nashville Seasoning All Stuff in a Large Tortilla
|Buffalo Ranch Chicken Wrap
|$8.99
Fried Chicken Breast, Bacon, Tangy Coleslaw, Buffalo Sauce and Ranch Dressing. Stuffed in a Tortilla.