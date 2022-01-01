Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken wraps in Los Angeles

Los Angeles restaurants
Los Angeles restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Liberation Coffee House image

SANDWICHES

Liberation Coffee House

6725 Santa Monica Boulevard, Los Angeles

Avg 5 (21 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Cesar Wrap$8.50
More about Liberation Coffee House
Item pic

 

ORGANICO

701 N Western Ave, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Custom Paleo Chicken Wrap$16.00
Made with organic and gluten-free ingredients. Our legendary Organic Combo Paleo wraps are wrapped in an organic collard green leaf & served with charbroiled chicken, your choice of base, fillings & sauce! Served with a small side of our famous paleo slaw!
Organic Spicy Fried Chicken Wrap$17.00
Organic fried chicken with grass-fed cheddar cheese wrapped in a warm flour tortilla with shredded cabbage & carrot, sliced jalepenos, diced tomato, pickled onions & spicy chipotle ranch dressing on the side. Served with a small side of paleo slaw! Made with all organic ingredients. Every order creates a cleaner future! Please see www.organico.co for more specific information regarding exact ingredients, nutrition and allergy information.
More about ORGANICO
d322f031-8f5a-48f2-b877-84da3fbed3ea image

FRENCH FRIES

Anwar's Kitchen

217 E. 8th st, Los Angeles

Avg 5 (111 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Shawarma Wrap$16.95
Tortilla, tomatoes, pickles, and onions. Includes garlic sauce. Served with hummus & pita chips or seasoned fries.
More about Anwar's Kitchen
Raya's Paradise image

 

Raya's Paradise

1156 N Gardner St, West Hollywood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Outing Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap$3.50
More about Raya's Paradise
Item pic

 

Tut's Grill

12114 West Washington Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Shawarma Wrap$11.00
Chicken Kabab Wrap$11.00
More about Tut's Grill
Item pic

 

Hugo's Tacos Atwater Village

3300 Glendale Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Nashville Chicken Wrap$8.29
Crispy chicken wrapped in a wheat tortilla with lettuce, tomato and our slightly spicy Nashville sauce.
More about Hugo's Tacos Atwater Village
Chi Dynasty image

GRILL • NOODLES

Chi Dynasty

1813 Hillhurst Ave, Los Angeles

Avg 4 (1050 reviews)
Takeout
Foil Wrap Chicken (6)$10.00
More about Chi Dynasty
Factor's Famous Deli image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Factor's Famous Deli

9420 W PICO BLVD, Los Angeles

Avg 4.1 (1852 reviews)
Takeout
Mediterranean Grilled Chicken Wrap$18.00
Mediterranean wrap with Chicken, Cucumber, Tomato, Red Onion, Feta Cheese, & Hummus
Chicken Wrap$19.00
Chicken Wrap with Jack Cheese, hummus, lettuce, tomato, cucumber & avocado
Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap$19.00
Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap with Sun-dried tomato, Jack Cheese & Caesar salad
More about Factor's Famous Deli
Blazin' Birds image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Blazin' Birdz

6246 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.3 (429 reviews)
Takeout
BB Crispy BBQ Chicken Wrap$9.99
More about Blazin' Birdz
Item pic

 

Sunnin - Westwood

1776 Westwood Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Shawarma Wrap$12.50
Tahini sauce, Garlic spread, Tomato, Lettuce, and Turnips. Naturally raised without the use of hormones or antibiotics.
Chicken Kefta Wrap$12.50
Hummus, parsley, onion, tomato, turnip and sumak. Naturally raised without the use of hormones or antibiotics.
Shish Tawook (Chicken Kebab) Wrap$12.50
Garlic sauce, lettuce, tomato and turnip. Naturally raised without the use of hormones or antibiotics.
More about Sunnin - Westwood
Bloom Cafe image

SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Bloom Cafe

5544 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4 (1318 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
BBQ CHICKEN WRAP$15.95
Avocado, arugula, corn, bbq sauce
More about Bloom Cafe
1880 Cafe image

WRAPS • PIZZA • SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES

1880 Cafe

1880 Century Park E # 103, Los Angeles

Avg 4.1 (106 reviews)
Takeout
BBQ Chicken Tex Mex Wrap
BBQ chicken, iceberg lettuce, avocado, black beans, tomato, cilantro, scallions and chipotle ranch dressing in a spinach tortilla
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Spicy buffalo spicy chicken, mixed greens, celery and ranch dressing in a spinach tortilla
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Chicken breast, romaine lettuce, shredded parmesan cheese, tomato and Caesar dressing in a spinach tortilla
More about 1880 Cafe
Buffalo Chicken Wrap image

 

ALCOVE

1929 Hillhurst Avenue, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$17.00
Crispy fried jirdori chicken, spicy buffalo sauce, Point Reyes bleu cheese crumble, bleu cheese dressing, tomato, coleslaw, flour tortilla.
More about ALCOVE
Met Her At A Bar image

SANDWICHES

Met Her At A Bar

759 South La Brea Ave, Los Angeles

Avg 4.6 (2483 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chipotle Chicken Wrap$13.50
More about Met Her At A Bar
The Vern Bar & Grill image

 

The Vern Bar & Grill

2550 Alameda Ste 2544, Vernon

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap$8.99
Grilled Chicken Breast, Parmesan Cheese, Croutons, Romain lettuce and Caesar Dressing All stuffed in a Large Tortilla.
Nashville Chicken Wrap$9.99
Fried Chicken Tenders, crinkled Fries, Jack and Cheddar, Honey, Pickles, Nashville Seasoning All Stuff in a Large Tortilla
Buffalo Ranch Chicken Wrap$8.99
Fried Chicken Breast, Bacon, Tangy Coleslaw, Buffalo Sauce and Ranch Dressing. Stuffed in a Tortilla.
More about The Vern Bar & Grill

