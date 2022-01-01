Curry chicken in Los Angeles
Los Angeles restaurants that serve curry chicken
GRILL • NOODLES
Chi Dynasty
1813 Hillhurst Ave, Los Angeles
|Dynasty Curry Chicken
|$17.00
Sliced Chicken Sauteed w/ Zucchini, Red Bell Peppers in a Curry Sauce.
ixlb Dimsum Eats - East
5900 West Sunset Boulevard, Los Angeles
|Curry Chicken Puff (2)
|$5.75
2 pcs.
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CURRY
Los Angeles-Champion's Curry
136 S Central Ave, Los Angeles
|Buffalo Chicken Curry Rice
|$14.00
|Chicken Katsu Curry Rice
|$13.50
Panko breaded chicken thighs, tomato rakkyo salsa, sour cream sauce, chives.
*Our curry is beef based, also includes dairy/fish.
*nut-free.
*no msg
*Curry is not gluten free
NOODLES
Kung Pao Bistro
7853 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood
|Thai Curry Chicken (GF)
|$14.50
Sliced chicken, potato, onion, coconut milk, yellow curry. Fresh all-natural chicken breast.
WRAPS • PIZZA • SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES
1880 Cafe
1880 Century Park E # 103, Los Angeles
|Chicken Curry Bowl
|$12.00
White meat chicken served with potatoes and carrots, japanese curry paste, steamed vegetables, and steamed rice.
Yojimbo
426 N Fairfax Ave, Los Angeles
|Chicken Katsu Curry Plate
|$17.00
Chicken Katsu Sliced with Impossible Meat Curry Sauce & Steamed Rice, Benishoga
Celadon Thai Kitchen
13364 W Washington Blvd, Culver City
|Celadon Chicken Curry
|$16.00
A celadon favorite. Yellow curry with chunks of white meat chicken, potato, and carrots.
|Celadon Chicken Curry - Lunch Special
|$13.00
SUSHI
Wokcano
8000 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles
|Curry Chicken
|$20.50
Chicken Breast, Yellow Curry, Coconut Milk, Potatoes, Carrots,
Celery, Lemongrass, Onions, garlic, scallion
524 Thai Eatery
524 S. Occidental, Los Angeles
|Mussaman Curry (Chicken, Beef)
|$13.00
|Panang Curry (Chicken or Beef)
|$13.00
|Green Curry (Chicken or Beef)
|$13.00
Shin-Sen-Gumi Hakata Ramen Express
358 W 38th St., Los Angeles
|Curry Rice (Chicken Karaage)
|$11.25
Japanese style curry made with a vegetable base and spices. Topped with fried chicken. Contains dairy.
Shin
1655 North La Brea Avenue, Hollywood
|Chicken Curry
|$17.00
Japanese Sweet Curry with Chicken and a side of vegetables.
Iron Teapot Dim Sum & Bar
10306 Venice Blvd., Los Angeles
|Curry Chicken Gao / Crystal Dumpling (25 pieces)
|$62.00
咖哩雞餃. Curry Chicken Crystal dumpling. We're dim sum on the westside, we have a license to be a bit different. (25 pieces)
|Curry Chicken Gao / Crystal Dumpling (3 pieces)
|$7.50
咖哩雞餃. Curry Chicken Crystal dumpling. For curry chicken lovers, here's your crystal dumpling. We're dim sum on the westside, we have a license to be a bit different. 3 pieces.
RAMEN • NOODLES
Tsurumaru Udon Honpo
333 S. Alameda St, Los Angeles
|Chicken Katsu Curry Udon
|$13.50
Homemade noodle with Curry soup & Chicken Katsu.
|Pork or Chicken Katsu Curry Plate
|$12.50
Japanese curry and rice with deep fried pork cutlet.
|Karaage Chicken Curry Plate
|$11.50
Japanese curry and rice with deep fried Japanese karaage chicken.