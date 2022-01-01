Fish tacos in Los Angeles

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Los Angeles restaurants
Toast

Los Angeles restaurants that serve fish tacos

Pacific Kitchen image

 

Pacific Kitchen

2121 Avenue of the Stars, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Shoreline Fish Taco Plate$12.00
Two grilled Mahi Mahi tacos with shredded cabbage, Lime cilantro aioli, pico de gallo,
black beans and spanish rice
More about Pacific Kitchen
Item pic

 

ACAPELA

6913 LA TIJERA BLVD, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
FISH TACO$3.00
FISH, CABBAGE, PICO DE GALLO, TARTER SAUCE, CHIPOTLE SAUCE
More about ACAPELA
FRIED FISH TACOS (two) image

 

BAR AMÁ

118 W 4th St, Los Angeles

Avg 4.7 (497 reviews)
Takeout
FRIED FISH TACOS (two)$19.00
Crispy, fried sanddab tacos with habanero tartar sauce and cabbage slaw. (2) per order.
More about BAR AMÁ
Item pic

 

Hugo's Tacos Atwater Village

3300 Glendale Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Grilled Fish Taco$4.09
Market Fish grilled-to-order with just a little salt and pepper. Soft or crispy shell, onions & cilantro, choice of house-made salsa.
More about Hugo's Tacos Atwater Village
Consumer pic

FISH AND CHIPS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Fish Grill - Pico

9618 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1197 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
FISH TACO ALA CARTE$7.00
FRIED FISH TACO PLATE$16.00
GRILLED FISH TACO PLATE$16.00
More about Fish Grill - Pico
Item pic

 

Chicas Tacos - Miracle Mile

800 South La Brea Ave, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fish Taco$4.49
Corn tortilla, beer battered fish, caesar salad, morita salsa, croutons, parmesan
Beer Battered Fish Taco$4.49
Corn tortilla, beer battered fish, caesar salad, morita salsa, croutons, parmesan
More about Chicas Tacos - Miracle Mile
El Cholo image

 

El Cholo

1037 S. Flower Street, Los Angeles

Avg 4.6 (931 reviews)
Takeout
Fish Tacos$19.95
More about El Cholo
Beer Battered Fish Taco image

PIZZA • BURRITOS • TACOS • SALADS

Chicas Tacos

8312 W 3rd St, Los Angeles

Avg 3.7 (10 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Beer Battered Fish Taco$4.49
Corn tortilla, beer battered fish, caesar salad, morita salsa, croutons, parmesan
More about Chicas Tacos
Petty Cash Taqueria image

 

Petty Cash Taqueria

7360 Beverly Boulevard, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Baja Fish Taco$9.00
Beer-Battered Rockfish, Pico De Gallo, Cabbage, Crema
More about Petty Cash Taqueria
Item pic

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Hermanito

2024 Sawtelle Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.5 (762 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
BAJA FISH TACO 3 Pack$18.00
fried breaded fish | cabbage slaw | chipotle aioli | pico de gallo
More about Hermanito
Tangaroa Fish Market image

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Tangaroa Fish Market

12604 West Washington Boulavard, Los Angeles

Avg 4.5 (32 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fish Tacos$16.00
Fish varies daily. To ensure tacos are to your liking, please call to verify the fish of the day
More about Tangaroa Fish Market
Diablo Restaurant + Cantina image

 

Diablo Restaurant + Cantina

3129 W. Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Rock Fish Taco$6.00
More about Diablo Restaurant + Cantina
826a33cf-98cf-4ab8-999e-9c6d6b73b62e image

 

La Carmencita

1156 N Highland Ave, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Taco Fish$5.75
More about La Carmencita
Item pic

 

El Granjero Cantina

6333 W 3rd St., Los Angeles

Avg 4.5 (30 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Crispy Fish Taco$18.95
2 tacos per order, served on our made-to-order corn tortillas, spicy cabbage slaw, avocado sauce, fresno chiles, Tajin
More about El Granjero Cantina
Item pic

BURRITOS • TACOS

Dalia Cocina Mexicana

108 W 2nd Street, UNIT 102, Los Angeles

Avg 4.8 (141 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Fish Tacos$15.00
fresh corn tortilla, chipotle aioli, shaved red cabbage, pineapple-jicama salsa.
Fish Taco a La Carte$3.00
Fish Tacos$15.00
More about Dalia Cocina Mexicana
Guerrilla Tacos image

TACOS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Guerrilla Tacos

2000 E 7th St., Los Angeles

Avg 4.3 (1917 reviews)
Takeout
Fish & Chips Taco$8.00
Rock Cod, Tartar Sauce, Crispy Potato, Pea Guacachile, On a Corn Tortilla
Fish & Chips Taco$8.00
Rock Cod, Tartar Sauce, Crispy Potato, Pea Guacachile, On a Corn Tortilla
More about Guerrilla Tacos
Restaurant banner

FISH AND CHIPS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Fish Grill - Beverly

7226 BEVERLY BLVD, LOS ANGELES

Avg 4.4 (1450 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
FISH TACO ALA CARTE$7.00
FRIED FISH TACO PLATE$16.00
GRILLED FISH TACO PLATE$16.00
More about Fish Grill - Beverly
Item pic

 

Tu Madre - West Hollywood

1111 N Hayworth Avenue, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Crispy Fish Taco$6.00
Buttermilk battered COD, spicy agave, poblano ranch slaw, pico de gallo, pickled red onion
More about Tu Madre - West Hollywood

Map

