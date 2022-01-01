Fish tacos in Los Angeles
Los Angeles restaurants that serve fish tacos
Pacific Kitchen
2121 Avenue of the Stars, Los Angeles
|Shoreline Fish Taco Plate
|$12.00
Two grilled Mahi Mahi tacos with shredded cabbage, Lime cilantro aioli, pico de gallo,
black beans and spanish rice
ACAPELA
6913 LA TIJERA BLVD, Los Angeles
|FISH TACO
|$3.00
FISH, CABBAGE, PICO DE GALLO, TARTER SAUCE, CHIPOTLE SAUCE
BAR AMÁ
118 W 4th St, Los Angeles
|FRIED FISH TACOS (two)
|$19.00
Crispy, fried sanddab tacos with habanero tartar sauce and cabbage slaw. (2) per order.
Hugo's Tacos Atwater Village
3300 Glendale Blvd, Los Angeles
|Grilled Fish Taco
|$4.09
Market Fish grilled-to-order with just a little salt and pepper. Soft or crispy shell, onions & cilantro, choice of house-made salsa.
Fish Grill - Pico
9618 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles
|FISH TACO ALA CARTE
|$7.00
|FRIED FISH TACO PLATE
|$16.00
|GRILLED FISH TACO PLATE
|$16.00
Chicas Tacos - Miracle Mile
800 South La Brea Ave, Los Angeles
|Fish Taco
|$4.49
Corn tortilla, beer battered fish, caesar salad, morita salsa, croutons, parmesan
|Beer Battered Fish Taco
|$4.49
Corn tortilla, beer battered fish, caesar salad, morita salsa, croutons, parmesan
Chicas Tacos
8312 W 3rd St, Los Angeles
|Beer Battered Fish Taco
|$4.49
Corn tortilla, beer battered fish, caesar salad, morita salsa, croutons, parmesan
Petty Cash Taqueria
7360 Beverly Boulevard, Los Angeles
|Baja Fish Taco
|$9.00
Beer-Battered Rockfish, Pico De Gallo, Cabbage, Crema
Hermanito
2024 Sawtelle Blvd, Los Angeles
|BAJA FISH TACO 3 Pack
|$18.00
fried breaded fish | cabbage slaw | chipotle aioli | pico de gallo
Tangaroa Fish Market
12604 West Washington Boulavard, Los Angeles
|Fish Tacos
|$16.00
Fish varies daily. To ensure tacos are to your liking, please call to verify the fish of the day
Diablo Restaurant + Cantina
3129 W. Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles
|Rock Fish Taco
|$6.00
El Granjero Cantina
6333 W 3rd St., Los Angeles
|Crispy Fish Taco
|$18.95
2 tacos per order, served on our made-to-order corn tortillas, spicy cabbage slaw, avocado sauce, fresno chiles, Tajin
Dalia Cocina Mexicana
108 W 2nd Street, UNIT 102, Los Angeles
|Fish Tacos
|$15.00
fresh corn tortilla, chipotle aioli, shaved red cabbage, pineapple-jicama salsa.
|Fish Taco a La Carte
|$3.00
|Fish Tacos
|$15.00
Guerrilla Tacos
2000 E 7th St., Los Angeles
|Fish & Chips Taco
|$8.00
Rock Cod, Tartar Sauce, Crispy Potato, Pea Guacachile, On a Corn Tortilla
Fish Grill - Beverly
7226 BEVERLY BLVD, LOS ANGELES
|FISH TACO ALA CARTE
|$7.00
|FRIED FISH TACO PLATE
|$16.00
|GRILLED FISH TACO PLATE
|$16.00