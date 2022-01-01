Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Club sandwiches in Louisville

Louisville restaurants
Toast

Louisville restaurants that serve club sandwiches

Momma's Mustard, Pickles & BBQ- Bauer image

 

Momma's Mustard, Pickles & BBQ - St. Matthews

102 Bauer Ave, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Turkey Club Sandwich w/ 2 Sides$14.50
More about Momma's Mustard, Pickles & BBQ - St. Matthews
Momma's Mustard, Pickles & BBQ - Hurstbourne image

 

Momma's Mustard, Pickles & BBQ - Hurstbourne

119 S Hurstbourne Pkwy, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Turkey Club Sandwich$14.50
More about Momma's Mustard, Pickles & BBQ - Hurstbourne
Four Pegs Beer Lounge image

 

Four Pegs Beer Lounge

1053 Goss Avenue, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Smoked Turkey Club Sandwich$13.00
More about Four Pegs Beer Lounge
Bristol Bar and Grille image

 

Bristol Bar and Grille

300 N. Hurstbourne Pkwy, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Club Sandwich$11.00
Smoked turkey breast with bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato,
mayonnaise and Dijon mustard on whole wheat toast. Served with kettle chips.
More about Bristol Bar and Grille
Granville Pub image

 

Granville Pub

1601 S 3rd St, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Club Sandwich$13.00
Our triple decker club with house smoked turkey and ham, apple wood smoked bacon, dijon honey mustard and mayo.
More about Granville Pub
Hideout Pizzaria image

 

Hideout Pizzaria

5620 Barrett Ln, Valley Station

No reviews yet
Takeout
Club Sandwich$8.29
More about Hideout Pizzaria
Blind Squirrel Restaurant image

 

Blind Squirrel Restaurant

592 North English Station Road, Lousiville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Club Sandwich$13.00
Layers of Oven roasted turkey, ham, bacon, swiss cheese and cheddar cheese, served with mayonnaise, lettuce, onion and tomato.
More about Blind Squirrel Restaurant

