Club sandwiches in Louisville
Louisville restaurants that serve club sandwiches
Momma's Mustard, Pickles & BBQ - St. Matthews
102 Bauer Ave, Louisville
|Turkey Club Sandwich w/ 2 Sides
|$14.50
Momma's Mustard, Pickles & BBQ - Hurstbourne
119 S Hurstbourne Pkwy, Louisville
|Turkey Club Sandwich
|$14.50
Four Pegs Beer Lounge
1053 Goss Avenue, Louisville
|Smoked Turkey Club Sandwich
|$13.00
Bristol Bar and Grille
300 N. Hurstbourne Pkwy, Louisville
|Club Sandwich
|$11.00
Smoked turkey breast with bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato,
mayonnaise and Dijon mustard on whole wheat toast. Served with kettle chips.
Granville Pub
1601 S 3rd St, Louisville
|Club Sandwich
|$13.00
Our triple decker club with house smoked turkey and ham, apple wood smoked bacon, dijon honey mustard and mayo.