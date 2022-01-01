Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bourbon chicken in Miami

Go
Miami restaurants
Toast

Miami restaurants that serve bourbon chicken

Item pic

 

Paperfish Sushi

1421 S MIAMI AVE SUITE 307, MIAMI

No reviews yet
Takeout
Asian Bourbon Chicken$16.00
Chicken thighs, Graviyaki sauce and Wasabi tartar
More about Paperfish Sushi
Item pic

 

Takee Outee

20234 Old Cutler Rd, Cutler Bay

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bourbon Chicken$10.99
D# Bourbon Chicken$9.95
More about Takee Outee

Browse other tasty dishes in Miami

Egg Sandwiches

Prosciutto Sandwiches

Steak Fajitas

Yakitori

Macarons

Falafel Pitas

Edamame

Home Fries

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Miami to explore

Brickell

Avg 4.3 (52 restaurants)

Wynwood

Avg 4.3 (46 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Coconut Grove

Avg 4.1 (18 restaurants)

Buena Vista

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Little River

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Edgewater

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Little Havana

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Map

More near Miami to explore

Fort Lauderdale

Avg 4.3 (268 restaurants)

Miami Beach

Avg 4.3 (218 restaurants)

Hollywood

Avg 4.3 (89 restaurants)

Hialeah

Avg 4.1 (42 restaurants)

Hallandale

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

North Miami Beach

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Key Biscayne

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Opa Locka

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Dania

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Clewiston

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Naples

Avg 4.4 (96 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 4 (16 restaurants)

Key West

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (218 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (266 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (184 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (240 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston