Chimichangas in Miami

Miami restaurants
Toast

Miami restaurants that serve chimichangas

El Taquito - Kendall image

 

El Taquito - Kendall -

13911 Sw 42 Street Suite 111 -112, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chimichanga$9.00
12' wrapped fried flour tortilla filled with onions, peppers, rice, beans, cheese, and choice of protein. Topped with melted mozzarella cheese, homemade sour cream, cilantro, and homemade traditional Mexican salsa roja. Served with salad.
More about El Taquito - Kendall -
MEXYGO By El Rancho Grande image

 

MEXYGO By El Rancho Grande

12855 SW 88 Street, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chimichanga$16.00
Mexican Rice, Black Beans, Monterey Jack Cheese, Deep Fried. Served with Sour Cream and Guacamole.
More about MEXYGO By El Rancho Grande
Taco Way image

 

Taco Way

3145 Commodore Plaza, Miami

Avg 3.5 (62 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chimichanga$9.00
12" wrapped fried flour tortilla filled with onions, peppers, rice, beans, cheese and choice of protein topped with melted mozzarella cheese, homemade sour cream, cilantro and homemade traditional Mexican salsa roja. Served with salad.
More about Taco Way

