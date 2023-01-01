Chimichangas in Miami
Miami restaurants that serve chimichangas
More about El Taquito - Kendall -
El Taquito - Kendall -
13911 Sw 42 Street Suite 111 -112, Miami
|Chimichanga
|$9.00
12' wrapped fried flour tortilla filled with onions, peppers, rice, beans, cheese, and choice of protein. Topped with melted mozzarella cheese, homemade sour cream, cilantro, and homemade traditional Mexican salsa roja. Served with salad.
More about MEXYGO By El Rancho Grande
MEXYGO By El Rancho Grande
12855 SW 88 Street, Miami
|Chimichanga
|$16.00
Mexican Rice, Black Beans, Monterey Jack Cheese, Deep Fried. Served with Sour Cream and Guacamole.
More about Taco Way
Taco Way
3145 Commodore Plaza, Miami
|Chimichanga
|$9.00
12" wrapped fried flour tortilla filled with onions, peppers, rice, beans, cheese and choice of protein topped with melted mozzarella cheese, homemade sour cream, cilantro and homemade traditional Mexican salsa roja. Served with salad.