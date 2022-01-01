Chocolate brownies in Miami
Chef Adrianne's
11715 Sherri Lane, Miami
|Belgium Chocolate Brownie
|$14.00
Vanilla Ice Cream, Toasted Marshmallow, Salted Caramel, Nutella Ganache
Perl Restaurant
2420 NE Miami Gardens Drive, North Miami
|Milo Chocolate Fudge Brownie
|$10.00
PLANTA Queen
3015 Grand Avenue, Coconut Grove
|CHOCOLATE BROWNIE*
|$14.00
Dark chocolate brownie with hot fudge, vanilla soft serve and candied peanuts (Contains Gluten and Nuts)
Latin Cafe 2000
875 NW 42 Ave, Miami
|Chocolate Brownie Cheesecake
|$4.79
Fudge brownie filled with classic New York style cheesecake topped with chocolate ganache.