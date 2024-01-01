Souvlaki in Miami
Miami restaurants that serve souvlaki
Cloud Kitchen - Miami, FL
1900 NE Miami ct, Miami
|Shrimp Souvlaki
|$13.95
Two Skewers of Jumbo Shrimp Served with a Side Salad, Tzatziki, and Pita Bread Plus Your Choice of Rice Pilaf, French Fries or Feta Fries
|Chicken Souvlaki
|$12.95
Two Skewers of Grilled Chicken Served with a Side Salad, Tzatziki, and Pita Bread Plus Your Choice of Rice Pilaf, French Fries or Feta Fries
Meraki Greek Bistro - Downtown
142 SE 1st Ave, Miami
|Chicken Souvlaki Pita
|$9.00
Chicken Skewer in a pita w/ Meraki Sauce, Lettuce, and Tomatoes. Served w/ Greek Fries
|Souvlaki Platter
|$0.00
Choice of Skewers (Pork, Chicken, Vegge) Served w/ Pita, Greek Fries, Sauce, Sliced Tomatoes and Onions.
Meraki Greek Bistro - Coconut Grove
3462 Main Hwy, Coconut Grove
|Souvlaki Platter
|$16.00
Choice of Skewers (Pork, Chicken, Vegge) Served w/ Pita, Greek Fries, Sauce, Sliced Tomatoes and Onions.
|Chicken Souvlaki Pita
|$12.00
Chicken Skewer in a pita w/ Meraki Sauce, Lettuce, and Tomatoes.
Served w/ Greek Fries
|Kalamaki Souvlaki Platter
|$35.00
Pork, Chicken, Veggie, and Bacon-Wrapped Chicken AND Shrimp skewers served with Greek fries, pita bread and Tzatziki, Meraki & Aioli Sauces, sliced tomatoes & sliced onions