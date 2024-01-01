Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Souvlaki in Miami

Miami restaurants
Miami restaurants that serve souvlaki

Item pic

 

Cloud Kitchen - Miami, FL

1900 NE Miami ct, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Souvlaki$13.95
Two Skewers of Jumbo Shrimp Served with a Side Salad, Tzatziki, and Pita Bread Plus Your Choice of Rice Pilaf, French Fries or Feta Fries
Chicken Souvlaki$12.95
Two Skewers of Grilled Chicken Served with a Side Salad, Tzatziki, and Pita Bread Plus Your Choice of Rice Pilaf, French Fries or Feta Fries
More about Cloud Kitchen - Miami, FL
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Meraki Greek Bistro - Downtown

142 SE 1st Ave, Miami

Avg 4.4 (1224 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Souvlaki Pita$9.00
Chicken Skewer in a pita w/ Meraki Sauce, Lettuce, and Tomatoes. Served w/ Greek Fries
Souvlaki Platter$0.00
Choice of Skewers (Pork, Chicken, Vegge) Served w/ Pita, Greek Fries, Sauce, Sliced Tomatoes and Onions.
More about Meraki Greek Bistro - Downtown
Item pic

 

Meraki Greek Bistro - Coconut Grove

3462 Main Hwy, Coconut Grove

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Souvlaki Platter$16.00
Choice of Skewers (Pork, Chicken, Vegge) Served w/ Pita, Greek Fries, Sauce, Sliced Tomatoes and Onions.
Chicken Souvlaki Pita$12.00
Chicken Skewer in a pita w/ Meraki Sauce, Lettuce, and Tomatoes.
Served w/ Greek Fries
Kalamaki Souvlaki Platter$35.00
Pork, Chicken, Veggie, and Bacon-Wrapped Chicken AND Shrimp skewers served with Greek fries, pita bread and Tzatziki, Meraki & Aioli Sauces, sliced tomatoes & sliced onions
More about Meraki Greek Bistro - Coconut Grove

