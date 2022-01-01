Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tuna salad in Milwaukee

Milwaukee restaurants
Milwaukee restaurants that serve tuna salad

Beans & Barley image

 

Beans & Barley

1901 E North Ave, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Soup$3.75
Made from scratch using fresh ingredients and our own stocks. Check out our website or call our hotline for today's selections. (414) 278-7800
Stirfry
Broccoli, pea pods, carrot, celery, bok choy, red pepper, and scallions. Choice of rice or noodles. Choice of sauce.
Garden Salad
Leaf lettuce tossed with red cabbage and shredded carrot, topped with cucumber, broccoli, cauliflower, green pepper, tomato, sunflower seeds, cashews, and croutons. Choice of dressing.
To add on available proteins, see the SIDES menu.
More about Beans & Barley
MATC - Food Service - Campus Cafe image

 

MATC - Food Service - Campus Cafe

700 W State St, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
Takeout
Eggs 2$1.49
2 Eggs cooked to order
Bacon$2.99
3 Slices
Toast$1.49
White, wheat or rasin, buttered with choice of jelly
More about MATC - Food Service - Campus Cafe
North Avenue Grill image

WRAPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

North Avenue Grill

7225 W NORTH AVE, WAUWATOSA

Avg 4.5 (550 reviews)
Takeout
SIDE OF RANCH$0.50
BUFF CHIX WRAP$15.00
MEAT LOVER skillet$15.00
More about North Avenue Grill
Cafe LuLu image

 

Cafe LuLu

2265 S Howell Ave, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
Takeout
The Classic Burger$12.95
Our classic burger topped with your choice of cheddar, provolone, swiss, or bleu cheese. Add bacon for $1.00.
Faux Bahn Mi$12.95
Grilled flank steak set on a bed on onions, cilantro, cabbage and carrots tossed in a sesame-rice wine vinigrette, topped with cucumbers and hot garlic chili sauce and tucked inside a warm baguette. Served with a side of wasabi mayo.
LuLu Chips$3.50
Thick-sliced potato chips made fresh to order. Add a small side of tangy bleu cheese dipping sauce for $.50 more.
More about Cafe LuLu
The Knick image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Knick

1030 e juneau ave, Milwaukee

Avg 4.3 (2487 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Buffalo Wings$16.00
House Made Buffalo Sauce, Gorgonzola Dipping Sauce, Carrots, Celery. Ask for Knick Style!
Chicken Cobb Salad$14.00
Chopped Romaine, Tomatoes, Cucumber, Gorgonzola, Scallions, Bacon Bits, Hard Boiled Eggs, Crispy Wontons
Impossible Burger$16.00
Avocado, Roasted Corn Salsa, Toasted Cumin Aioli
More about The Knick
Friendship Cafe image

 

Friendship Cafe

8649 N Port Washington Rd, Fox Point

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Cheese Sandwich$4.25
Dairy
Breakfast Sandwich$5.50
Scrambled Eggs, Cheese and vegetables on a pretzel roll
Crinkle Chocolate Cookie$0.98
Soft Homemade Brownie Cookie
More about Friendship Cafe
Meyers Restaurant and Banquet Hall image

PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Meyers Restaurant and Banquet Hall

4260 S 76th Street, Greenfield

Avg 4.3 (147 reviews)
Takeout
Beef Pot Roast$12.00
Boneless sliced short rib slow cooked with peas, carrots, onions, and mashed potatoes, topped with a rich homemade gravy
1/2 Broasted Chicken$10.50
The best in town! Tender, juicy and delicious…with coleslaw and choice of potato
Baked Cod$14.50
choice of potato, coleslaw, tartar
More about Meyers Restaurant and Banquet Hall

