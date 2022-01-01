Tuna salad in Milwaukee
Milwaukee restaurants that serve tuna salad
Beans & Barley
1901 E North Ave, Milwaukee
|Soup
|$3.75
Made from scratch using fresh ingredients and our own stocks. Check out our website or call our hotline for today's selections. (414) 278-7800
|Stirfry
Broccoli, pea pods, carrot, celery, bok choy, red pepper, and scallions. Choice of rice or noodles. Choice of sauce.
|Garden Salad
Leaf lettuce tossed with red cabbage and shredded carrot, topped with cucumber, broccoli, cauliflower, green pepper, tomato, sunflower seeds, cashews, and croutons. Choice of dressing.
To add on available proteins, see the SIDES menu.
MATC - Food Service - Campus Cafe
700 W State St, Milwaukee
|Eggs 2
|$1.49
2 Eggs cooked to order
|Bacon
|$2.99
3 Slices
|Toast
|$1.49
White, wheat or rasin, buttered with choice of jelly
North Avenue Grill
7225 W NORTH AVE, WAUWATOSA
|SIDE OF RANCH
|$0.50
|BUFF CHIX WRAP
|$15.00
|MEAT LOVER skillet
|$15.00
Cafe LuLu
2265 S Howell Ave, Milwaukee
|The Classic Burger
|$12.95
Our classic burger topped with your choice of cheddar, provolone, swiss, or bleu cheese. Add bacon for $1.00.
|Faux Bahn Mi
|$12.95
Grilled flank steak set on a bed on onions, cilantro, cabbage and carrots tossed in a sesame-rice wine vinigrette, topped with cucumbers and hot garlic chili sauce and tucked inside a warm baguette. Served with a side of wasabi mayo.
|LuLu Chips
|$3.50
Thick-sliced potato chips made fresh to order. Add a small side of tangy bleu cheese dipping sauce for $.50 more.
The Knick
1030 e juneau ave, Milwaukee
|Grilled Buffalo Wings
|$16.00
House Made Buffalo Sauce, Gorgonzola Dipping Sauce, Carrots, Celery. Ask for Knick Style!
|Chicken Cobb Salad
|$14.00
Chopped Romaine, Tomatoes, Cucumber, Gorgonzola, Scallions, Bacon Bits, Hard Boiled Eggs, Crispy Wontons
|Impossible Burger
|$16.00
Avocado, Roasted Corn Salsa, Toasted Cumin Aioli
Friendship Cafe
8649 N Port Washington Rd, Fox Point
|Grilled Cheese Sandwich
|$4.25
Dairy
|Breakfast Sandwich
|$5.50
Scrambled Eggs, Cheese and vegetables on a pretzel roll
|Crinkle Chocolate Cookie
|$0.98
Soft Homemade Brownie Cookie
Meyers Restaurant and Banquet Hall
4260 S 76th Street, Greenfield
|Beef Pot Roast
|$12.00
Boneless sliced short rib slow cooked with peas, carrots, onions, and mashed potatoes, topped with a rich homemade gravy
|1/2 Broasted Chicken
|$10.50
The best in town! Tender, juicy and delicious…with coleslaw and choice of potato
|Baked Cod
|$14.50
choice of potato, coleslaw, tartar