Bruschetta in Minneapolis
Minneapolis restaurants that serve bruschetta
Broders' Cucina Italiana
2308 West 50th St, Minneapolis
|Bruschetta Sauce with Oregano | Ritrovo
|$7.00
A harmonious blend of tomatoes, extra virgin olive oil, garlic, and oregano. Suggested for pastas and bruschette.
|Bruschetta Peppers | Cinquina
|$6.00
Passion and attention to the selection of the best raw materials makes the Cinquina company a well-loved producer of bruschettas, pates, olive oils, and more.
The Devil's Advocate Stillwater
14200 60th St N, Stillwater
|Beet Bruschetta
|$9.00
chevre, beets, honey, roasted garlic, sunflower sprouts
Nonna Rosa’s
4168 W Broadway Ave, Robbinsdale
|L- Chicken Bruschetta
|$14.99
Chicken breast topped with our brushetta tomato blend and mozzarella. Finished with toasted goat cheese in a cream sauce. Served over a bed of spaghetti tossed with pesto olive oil.
|Family Bruschetta
|$25.00
Family size of our famous brushetta served on toasted daily made bread.
|Chicken Bruschetta
|$21.99
Chciekn breast t opped with our brushetta tomato blend and mozzarella. Finished with toasted goat cheese in a cream sauce. Served over a bed of spaghetti tossed with pesto olive oil.
Martina
4312 S Upton Ave, Minneapolis
|Avocado Bruschetta
|$18.00
Smoked roe, avocado, sweet herbs
Terzo
2221 W. 50TH ST, MINNEAPOLIS
|BRUSCHETTA
|$13.00
DF, V | Grilled baguette, english pea, radish, cured egg, mushroom.
Olive's Fresh Pizza Bar Edina
5820 Lincoln Drive, Edina
|Bruschetta
|$9.50
4 Slices of Red Bench Baguette, Toasted and Layered with Vinaigrette Honey Fig Balsamic and Goat Cheese Spread. Topped with Diced Tomato and Basil
Day Block Brewing Company
1105 Washington Ave S, Minneapolis
|Bruschetta
|$8.00
burrata cheese, roasted heirloom tomato, basil, balsamic reduction
ie & un dito
4724 Cedar Ave S, Minneapolis
|GREEN TOMATO BRUSCHETTA
|$13.00
Lightly grilled bread, topped with whipped ricotta, green tomatoes local honeycomb