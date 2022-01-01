Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bruschetta in Minneapolis

Go
Minneapolis restaurants
Toast

Minneapolis restaurants that serve bruschetta

Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • PASTRY

Broders' Cucina Italiana

2308 West 50th St, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (3113 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Bruschetta Sauce with Oregano | Ritrovo$7.00
A harmonious blend of tomatoes, extra virgin olive oil, garlic, and oregano. Suggested for pastas and bruschette.
Bruschetta Peppers | Cinquina$6.00
Passion and attention to the selection of the best raw materials makes the Cinquina company a well-loved producer of bruschettas, pates, olive oils, and more.
More about Broders' Cucina Italiana
Item pic

 

The Devil's Advocate Stillwater

14200 60th St N, Stillwater

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Beet Bruschetta$9.00
chevre, beets, honey, roasted garlic, sunflower sprouts
More about The Devil's Advocate Stillwater
Nonna Rosa’s image

 

Nonna Rosa’s

4168 W Broadway Ave, Robbinsdale

No reviews yet
Takeout
L- Chicken Bruschetta$14.99
Chicken breast topped with our brushetta tomato blend and mozzarella. Finished with toasted goat cheese in a cream sauce. Served over a bed of spaghetti tossed with pesto olive oil.
Family Bruschetta$25.00
Family size of our famous brushetta served on toasted daily made bread.
Chicken Bruschetta$21.99
Chciekn breast t opped with our brushetta tomato blend and mozzarella. Finished with toasted goat cheese in a cream sauce. Served over a bed of spaghetti tossed with pesto olive oil.
More about Nonna Rosa’s
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD

Martina

4312 S Upton Ave, Minneapolis

Avg 5 (9100 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Avocado Bruschetta$18.00
Smoked roe, avocado, sweet herbs
More about Martina
Terzo image

 

Terzo

2221 W. 50TH ST, MINNEAPOLIS

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
BRUSCHETTA$13.00
DF, V | Grilled baguette, english pea, radish, cured egg, mushroom.
More about Terzo
Item pic

 

Olive's Fresh Pizza Bar Edina

5820 Lincoln Drive, Edina

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bruschetta$9.50
4 Slices of Red Bench Baguette, Toasted and Layered with Vinaigrette Honey Fig Balsamic and Goat Cheese Spread. Topped with Diced Tomato and Basil
More about Olive's Fresh Pizza Bar Edina
Day Block Brewing Company image

PIZZA • PASTA • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Day Block Brewing Company

1105 Washington Ave S, Minneapolis

Avg 4.2 (1052 reviews)
Takeout
Bruschetta$8.00
burrata cheese, roasted heirloom tomato, basil, balsamic reduction
More about Day Block Brewing Company
Item pic

 

ie & un dito

4724 Cedar Ave S, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
GREEN TOMATO BRUSCHETTA$13.00
Lightly grilled bread, topped with whipped ricotta, green tomatoes local honeycomb
More about ie & un dito
Restaurant banner

 

Farmers Kitchen + Bar

750 S 2nd St, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Seasonal Bruschetta$15.00
Grilled Baker's Field Bread, Donnay Goat Cheese, Braised Wild Acres Duck, Arugula, Pickled Shallots, Citrus Relish
More about Farmers Kitchen + Bar

