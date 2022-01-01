Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Corned beef and cabbage in Minneapolis

Minneapolis restaurants that serve corned beef and cabbage

Item pic

 

The Local Irish Pub - Minneapolis

931 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Corned Beef & Cabbage$16.95
Slow roasted corned beef, braised cabbage, carrots, potatoes & garlic cream sauce
More about The Local Irish Pub - Minneapolis
Item pic

 

Morrissey's Irish Pub

913 W Lake St, Minneapolis

Avg 4.3 (677 reviews)
Takeout
Corned Beef & Cabbage$20.00
House braised corned beef served with green cabbage and champ potatoes.
More about Morrissey's Irish Pub
Corned Beef & Cabbage image

 

The Local Irish Pub - West End

1607 Park Place Boulevard, St. Louis Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Corned Beef & Cabbage$16.95
Slow roasted corned beef, braised cabbage, carrots, potatoes & garlic cream sauce
More about The Local Irish Pub - West End

