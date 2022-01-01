Corned beef and cabbage in Minneapolis
Minneapolis restaurants that serve corned beef and cabbage
The Local Irish Pub - Minneapolis
931 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis
|Corned Beef & Cabbage
|$16.95
Slow roasted corned beef, braised cabbage, carrots, potatoes & garlic cream sauce
Morrissey's Irish Pub
913 W Lake St, Minneapolis
|Corned Beef & Cabbage
|$20.00
House braised corned beef served with green cabbage and champ potatoes.