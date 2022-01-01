Beef salad in Minneapolis
Minneapolis restaurants that serve beef salad
More about V Bistro
PHO • NOODLES • HAMBURGERS
V Bistro
7429 E River Rd, Fridley
|Vermicelli Salad with Beef
|$9.25
Traditional Vermicelli noodle bowl with salad mixture of lettuce, bean sprouts, mint, and cilantro. Garnished with crushed peanuts and pickled carrots and daikon. Served with fish sauce. Stir Fried Beef with white and green onions and minced lemongrass
|Vermicelli Salad Beef and Shrimp Combo
|$11.25
Traditional Vermicelli noodle bowl with salad mixture of lettuce, bean sprouts, mint, and cilantro. Garnished with crushed peanuts and pickled carrots and daikon. Served with fish sauce. Stir Fried Beef and Shrimp with white and green onions and minced lemongrass
More about Sweet Basil Asian Cuisine
Sweet Basil Asian Cuisine
9310 Zane Ave N, Brooklyn Park
|Stir-Fried Beef Salad
|$10.95
More about Thai Fusion
Thai Fusion
3003 85th Ave N, Brooklyn park
|19. Thai Beef Salad
|$11.99
Cucumber, celery, herbs, carrot and tomato with beef in a spicy lime dressing