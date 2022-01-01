Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Beef salad in Minneapolis

Minneapolis restaurants
Minneapolis restaurants that serve beef salad

V Bistro image

PHO • NOODLES • HAMBURGERS

V Bistro

7429 E River Rd, Fridley

Avg 4.6 (1744 reviews)
Takeout
Vermicelli Salad with Beef$9.25
Traditional Vermicelli noodle bowl with salad mixture of lettuce, bean sprouts, mint, and cilantro. Garnished with crushed peanuts and pickled carrots and daikon. Served with fish sauce. Stir Fried Beef with white and green onions and minced lemongrass
Vermicelli Salad Beef and Shrimp Combo$11.25
Traditional Vermicelli noodle bowl with salad mixture of lettuce, bean sprouts, mint, and cilantro. Garnished with crushed peanuts and pickled carrots and daikon. Served with fish sauce. Stir Fried Beef and Shrimp with white and green onions and minced lemongrass
Consumer pic

 

Sweet Basil Asian Cuisine

9310 Zane Ave N, Brooklyn Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Stir-Fried Beef Salad$10.95
Nong's Thai Cuisine image

 

Nong's Thai Cuisine

2520 Hillsboro Ave N, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Beef Salad$16.00
Coconut Thai image

 

Coconut Thai

3948 W 50th St, Edina

No reviews yet
Takeout
Beef Salad$17.00
Thai Fusion image

 

Thai Fusion

3003 85th Ave N, Brooklyn park

No reviews yet
Takeout
19. Thai Beef Salad$11.99
Cucumber, celery, herbs, carrot and tomato with beef in a spicy lime dressing
