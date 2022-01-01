Curry in Minneapolis
Minneapolis restaurants that serve curry
SANDWICHES • POKE • FRENCH FRIES
Lu's Sandwiches
2624 Nicollet Ave, Minneapolis
|Curry Tofu Bowl (Veg)
|$9.25
|Curry Tofu
|$5.50
Đậu Hủ
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Avocadish
330 15th Ave SE, Minneapolis
|Curry Sweet Potatoes Bowl
|$10.50
Curry sweet potatoes, caramelized onions, chickpeas, green onion & avocado - topped with our honey mustard dressing
Afro Deli & Grill
720 WASHINGTON AVE South East, Minneapolis
|Lg Chicken Curry
|$11.74
Cubes of chicken breast slow cooked with peppers, eggplant, carrots, onions, garlic and African spices, and served with Somali rice
|Reg Chicken Curry
|$9.24
Cubes of chicken breast slow-cooked with peppers, eggplant, carrots, onions, garlic, and African spices, and served with Somali rice
Afro Deli & Grill
705 MARQUETTE AVE, MINNEAPOLIS
|Veggie Curry
|$7.49
Homemade red tomato sauce with eggplant, onions, zucchini, carrots, fresh garlic, carrots, and African spices served with rice or couscous
|Chicken Curry
|$9.24
Cubes of chicken breast slow-cooked with peppers, eggplant, carrots, onions, garlic, and African spices. Served with Somali rice or couscous
TAPAS • RAMEN • FRENCH FRIES
moto-i
2940 Lyndale Ave S, Minneapolis
|BROTH (CURRY)
|$3.00
Red Coconut Curry broth.
Spicy.
|CURRY RAMEN
|$15.00
|CURRY RAMEN
|$15.00
beef tenderloin, scallion, bean sprout, radish, napa cabbage, poached egg, red coconut curry broth
Gigi's Cafe
824 W 36th Street, Minneapolis
|Curried Vegetable Hash
|$14.00
Curried veggies sautéed together, topped with made to order eggs, and served with heritage grain toast
PIZZA SHARK
2210 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis
|Chicken Curry Pizza
|$18.00
Chicken, curry sauce, mint, mozzarella, bell peppers. (No substitutions)
Okome House
4457 42nd Av.S, Minneapolis
|Curry Don
|$11.50
mushroom, onion, carrot, corn, edamame, tomato, pickled radish, broccoli, w/Japanese Curry. (Vegetarian)
|Udon Curry Soup
|$12.00
Udon noodles with a house made broth topped with vegetable curry, seaweed and green onions.
PHO • NOODLES • HAMBURGERS
V Bistro
7429 E River Rd, Fridley
|Curry
|$11.95
Stir fried with bamboo, white and green onions in a creamy coconut yellow spicy curry sauce.
Served with white rice. Fried Rice for additional $1 (under Sub tab)
SANDWICHES
Heather's
5201 Chicago Ave S, Minneapolis
|Curried Quinoa Salad (GF & DF)
Naviya’s Thai Kitchen
2812 W 43RD ST, MINNEAPOLIS
|#41 Green Curry**
|$19.00
Green curry paste, coconut milk, onion, red pepper, lime leaf, cauliﬂower, zucchini, pea pod, bamboo shoots, basil
|#38 Panang Curry ***
|$19.00
*Can not be less than *** spice.
Red curry reduction, coconut milk, peanut, lime leaf, carrot, broccoli, red pepper, cauliﬂower, zucchini, pea pod, yellow onion
|#42 Massaman Curry*
|$19.00
Massaman curry paste, coconut milk, carrot, potato
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL
The Howe Daily Kitchen & Bar
3675 Minnehaha Ave. S, Minneapolis
|Thai Curry Bowl
|$14.00
Creamy yellow curry with kale, carrots, bell peppers, brussels sprouts, cilantro, basil, and peanuts served over our coconut rice
Brasa Rotisserie
812 W 46th Street, Minneapolis
|Vegetable & Chickpea Curry
|$11.75
Coconut Milk, Carrots, Kale, Onions, Sweet Potatoes & Pineapple Pickle, Over Yellow Rice (Vegan)
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Nouvelle Brewing by Travail
4124 W Broadway Ave, Robbinsdale
|Pork Belly Curry
|$20.00
Crispy pork belly coconut green curry, served w/ jasmine rice, cucumber, carrot, nuoc cham, bibb lettuce, basil, & cilantro.
*contains shellfish*, Gluten-free
Raag Progressive Indian Cuisine
3812 W 50th St, Minneapolis
|Curried Sage & Coconut Soup (V) (GF) (CN) (DF)
|$8.00
Slow Simmered Sage Infused Coconut Soup, Enhanced with Indian Spices.
Sawatdee Thai Restaurant - Bloomington
8501 Lyndale Ave S, Bloomington
|15B. Green Curry
Simmered in coconut milk and green curry with bamboo shoots and bell peppers.
|15D. Panang Curry
Peapods, Carrots & Onions.
|15A. Red Curry
Simmered in coconut milk and red curry with bamboo shoots and bell peppers.
Amazing Thailand Uptown
3024 Hennepin Ave S, Minneapolis
|Panang Curry
|$15.75
Panang curry paste and bell peppers in coconut milk with fresh kaffir lime leaves served with rice.
Can be made GF or V upon request.
|Green Curry
|$15.75
Green curry paste, baby corn, bell peppers, sweet peas, bails and coconut milk served with rice.
Can be made GF upon request. CANNOT be made V.
|Pumpkin Curry
|$15.75
Fresh pumpkin, bell peppers and basil in a red curry served with rice.
Can be made GF or V upon request.
Sweet Basil Asian Cuisine
9310 Zane Ave N, Brooklyn Park
|Shrimp Thai Red Curry Stir Fry
|$16.95
|Pork Thai Red Curry Stir Fry
|$13.95
|Tofu Thai Red Curry Stir Fry
|$11.95
Wrecktangle Pizza at LynLake
703 W Lake Street, Minneapolis
|CURRIED TOFU
|$10.00
TOFU PATTY, BASIL HUMMUS, ARUGULA, PICKLED RED ONION
*VEGAN*
Nong's Thai Cuisine
2520 Hillsboro Ave N, Minneapolis
|Curry Puffs
|$8.00
|Seafood Curry
|$25.00
|Panang Curry
|$13.00
RAMEN
Ramen Kazama Select
1510 Como Ave SE, Minneapolis
|Veggie Curry
|$15.50
Vegetable broth, Japanese curry, inari, pickled ginger, green onion, and cabbage. Please boil your noodles for 90 seconds before enjoying!
|Veggie Curry Don
|$7.00
Veggie curry over rice with tofu ginger and green onion.
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Northeast Social
359 13th Avenue NE, Minneapolis
|Curry Pork Schnitzel
|$17.00
napa cabbage jalapeno slaw, red onion, mint yogurt, fries
French Meadow Cafe & Bluestem Bar
2600 Lyndale Ave S, Minneapolis
|Green coconut curry
|$16.00
green coconut curry | vegetable mélange | organic brown rice (vegan, gluten-free)
Tori 44
2203 44TH AVE N, Minneapolis
|Japanese Curry Rice *V *GF
|$17.00
Gravy-licious potatoes, carrots, onions, apple, mushrooms, peppers, etc...
SEAFOOD • TAPAS • RAMEN • FRENCH FRIES
Zen Box Izakaya
602 South Washington Ave, Minneapolis
|PLAIN CURRY (Vegan)
|$10.00
japanese style curry / potato / onion / carrot / fukujinzuke pickles
|PORK KATSU CURRY
|$15.00
japanese style curry / panko pork cutlet / potato / onion / carrot / fukujinzuke pickles
|CHICKEN KARAAGE CURRY
|$14.00
japanese style curry / chicken karaage / potato / onion / carrot / fukujinzuke pickles
STEAKS
Brasa Rotisserie
600 E Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis
|Vegetable & Chickpea Curry
|$11.75
Coconut Milk, Carrots, Kale, Onions, Sweet Potatoes & Pineapple Pickle, Over Yellow Rice (Vegan)
Viva Taco
520 N 4th Street, Minneapolis
|Curry Tofu Bowl
|$12.00
Stir-fried tofu Served on Quinoa, white rice or brown rice & Revol Greens lettuce with corn, English cucumber, Pico De Gallo, shredded cheese, and your choice of sauce from mild, medium, and hot sauce.
MCAD Cafe
2501 Stevens Ave, Minneapolis
|Curry Bowl (V/Veg/Gf) 494cal
|$7.95
Choice or protein, brown rice, roasted curry cauliflower, seasoned chick peas, cucumber, red curry sauce, sweet tamarind mint & cilantro dressing, topped with pickled onions
SOUPS • SALADS • CHICKEN
Dancing Ganesha
1100 Harmon Pl, Minneapolis
|lamb curry
|$18.00
tender lamb prepared in a onion tomato curry with ginger, garlic and spices
|Kerala fish curry
|$18.00
salmon fish cooked in coconut cream and onion tomato gravy with mustard seeds
|beef curry
|$14.00
prepared with special sauce from onion tomato garlic and spice
