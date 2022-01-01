Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Curry in Minneapolis

Go
Minneapolis restaurants
Toast

Minneapolis restaurants that serve curry

Item pic

SANDWICHES • POKE • FRENCH FRIES

Lu's Sandwiches

2624 Nicollet Ave, Minneapolis

Avg 4.6 (829 reviews)
Takeout
Curry Tofu Bowl (Veg)$9.25
Curry Tofu$5.50
Đậu Hủ
More about Lu's Sandwiches
Curry Sweet Potatoes Bowl image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Avocadish

330 15th Ave SE, Minneapolis

Avg 4 (5 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Curry Sweet Potatoes Bowl$10.50
Curry sweet potatoes, caramelized onions, chickpeas, green onion & avocado - topped with our honey mustard dressing
More about Avocadish
Item pic

 

Afro Deli & Grill

720 WASHINGTON AVE South East, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lg Chicken Curry$11.74
Cubes of chicken breast slow cooked with peppers, eggplant, carrots, onions, garlic and African spices, and served with Somali rice
Reg Chicken Curry$9.24
Cubes of chicken breast slow-cooked with peppers, eggplant, carrots, onions, garlic, and African spices, and served with Somali rice
More about Afro Deli & Grill
Item pic

 

Afro Deli & Grill

705 MARQUETTE AVE, MINNEAPOLIS

No reviews yet
Takeout
Veggie Curry$7.49
Homemade red tomato sauce with eggplant, onions, zucchini, carrots, fresh garlic, carrots, and African spices served with rice or couscous
Chicken Curry$9.24
Cubes of chicken breast slow-cooked with peppers, eggplant, carrots, onions, garlic, and African spices. Served with Somali rice or couscous
More about Afro Deli & Grill
CURRY RAMEN image

TAPAS • RAMEN • FRENCH FRIES

moto-i

2940 Lyndale Ave S, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (1932 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
BROTH (CURRY)$3.00
Red Coconut Curry broth.
Spicy.
CURRY RAMEN$15.00
CURRY RAMEN$15.00
beef tenderloin, scallion, bean sprout, radish, napa cabbage, poached egg, red coconut curry broth
More about moto-i
Item pic

 

Gigi's Cafe

824 W 36th Street, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Curried Vegetable Hash$14.00
Curried veggies sautéed together, topped with made to order eggs, and served with heritage grain toast
More about Gigi's Cafe
Item pic

 

PIZZA SHARK

2210 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Curry Pizza$18.00
Chicken, curry sauce, mint, mozzarella, bell peppers. (No substitutions)
More about PIZZA SHARK
Item pic

 

Okome House

4457 42nd Av.S, Minneapolis

Avg 4.8 (242 reviews)
Takeout
Curry Don$11.50
mushroom, onion, carrot, corn, edamame, tomato, pickled radish, broccoli, w/Japanese Curry. (Vegetarian)
Udon Curry Soup$12.00
Udon noodles with a house made broth topped with vegetable curry, seaweed and green onions.
More about Okome House
V Bistro image

PHO • NOODLES • HAMBURGERS

V Bistro

7429 E River Rd, Fridley

Avg 4.6 (1744 reviews)
Takeout
Curry$11.95
Stir fried with bamboo, white and green onions in a creamy coconut yellow spicy curry sauce.
Served with white rice. Fried Rice for additional $1 (under Sub tab)
More about V Bistro
Heather's image

SANDWICHES

Heather's

5201 Chicago Ave S, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (73 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Curried Quinoa Salad (GF & DF)
More about Heather's
#41 Green Curry** image

 

Naviya’s Thai Kitchen

2812 W 43RD ST, MINNEAPOLIS

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
#41 Green Curry**$19.00
Green curry paste, coconut milk, onion, red pepper, lime leaf, cauliﬂower, zucchini, pea pod, bamboo shoots, basil
#38 Panang Curry ***$19.00
*Can not be less than *** spice.
Red curry reduction, coconut milk, peanut, lime leaf, carrot, broccoli, red pepper, cauliﬂower, zucchini, pea pod, yellow onion
#42 Massaman Curry*$19.00
Massaman curry paste, coconut milk, carrot, potato
More about Naviya’s Thai Kitchen
Phuket image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL

The Howe Daily Kitchen & Bar

3675 Minnehaha Ave. S, Minneapolis

Avg 4.6 (914 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Thai Curry Bowl$14.00
Creamy yellow curry with kale, carrots, bell peppers, brussels sprouts, cilantro, basil, and peanuts served over our coconut rice
More about The Howe Daily Kitchen & Bar
Vegetable & Chickpea Curry image

 

Brasa Rotisserie

812 W 46th Street, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Vegetable & Chickpea Curry$11.75
Coconut Milk, Carrots, Kale, Onions, Sweet Potatoes & Pineapple Pickle, Over Yellow Rice (Vegan)
More about Brasa Rotisserie
Item pic

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Nouvelle Brewing by Travail

4124 W Broadway Ave, Robbinsdale

Avg 4.7 (1314 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Pork Belly Curry$20.00
Crispy pork belly coconut green curry, served w/ jasmine rice, cucumber, carrot, nuoc cham, bibb lettuce, basil, & cilantro.
*contains shellfish*, Gluten-free
More about Nouvelle Brewing by Travail
Item pic

 

Raag Progressive Indian Cuisine

3812 W 50th St, Minneapolis

Avg 4.4 (1012 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Curried Sage & Coconut Soup (V) (GF) (CN) (DF)$8.00
Slow Simmered Sage Infused Coconut Soup, Enhanced with Indian Spices.
More about Raag Progressive Indian Cuisine
15A. Red Curry image

 

Sawatdee Thai Restaurant - Bloomington

8501 Lyndale Ave S, Bloomington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
15B. Green Curry
Simmered in coconut milk and green curry with bamboo shoots and bell peppers.
15D. Panang Curry
Peapods, Carrots & Onions.
15A. Red Curry
Simmered in coconut milk and red curry with bamboo shoots and bell peppers.
More about Sawatdee Thai Restaurant - Bloomington
Item pic

 

Amazing Thailand Uptown

3024 Hennepin Ave S, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Panang Curry$15.75
Panang curry paste and bell peppers in coconut milk with fresh kaffir lime leaves served with rice.
Can be made GF or V upon request.
Green Curry$15.75
Green curry paste, baby corn, bell peppers, sweet peas, bails and coconut milk served with rice.
Can be made GF upon request. CANNOT be made V.
Pumpkin Curry$15.75
Fresh pumpkin, bell peppers and basil in a red curry served with rice.
Can be made GF or V upon request.
More about Amazing Thailand Uptown
Consumer pic

 

Sweet Basil Asian Cuisine

9310 Zane Ave N, Brooklyn Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Shrimp Thai Red Curry Stir Fry$16.95
Pork Thai Red Curry Stir Fry$13.95
Tofu Thai Red Curry Stir Fry$11.95
More about Sweet Basil Asian Cuisine
Banner pic

 

Wrecktangle Pizza at LynLake

703 W Lake Street, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
CURRIED TOFU$10.00
TOFU PATTY, BASIL HUMMUS, ARUGULA, PICKLED RED ONION
*VEGAN*
More about Wrecktangle Pizza at LynLake
Nong's Thai Cuisine image

 

Nong's Thai Cuisine

2520 Hillsboro Ave N, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Curry Puffs$8.00
Seafood Curry$25.00
Panang Curry$13.00
More about Nong's Thai Cuisine
Veggie Curry image

RAMEN

Ramen Kazama Select

1510 Como Ave SE, Minneapolis

Avg 4.3 (440 reviews)
Takeout
Veggie Curry$15.50
Vegetable broth, Japanese curry, inari, pickled ginger, green onion, and cabbage. Please boil your noodles for 90 seconds before enjoying!
Veggie Curry Don$7.00
Veggie curry over rice with tofu ginger and green onion.
More about Ramen Kazama Select
Northeast Social image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Northeast Social

359 13th Avenue NE, Minneapolis

Avg 4.4 (985 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Curry Pork Schnitzel$17.00
napa cabbage jalapeno slaw, red onion, mint yogurt, fries
More about Northeast Social
Green coconut curry image

 

French Meadow Cafe & Bluestem Bar

2600 Lyndale Ave S, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Green coconut curry$16.00
green coconut curry | vegetable mélange | organic brown rice (vegan, gluten-free)
More about French Meadow Cafe & Bluestem Bar
Tori 44 image

 

Tori 44

2203 44TH AVE N, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Japanese Curry Rice *V *GF$17.00
Gravy-licious potatoes, carrots, onions, apple, mushrooms, peppers, etc...
More about Tori 44
Item pic

SEAFOOD • TAPAS • RAMEN • FRENCH FRIES

Zen Box Izakaya

602 South Washington Ave, Minneapolis

Avg 4.8 (937 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
PLAIN CURRY (Vegan)$10.00
japanese style curry / potato / onion / carrot / fukujinzuke pickles
PORK KATSU CURRY$15.00
japanese style curry / panko pork cutlet / potato / onion / carrot / fukujinzuke pickles
CHICKEN KARAAGE CURRY$14.00
japanese style curry / chicken karaage / potato / onion / carrot / fukujinzuke pickles
More about Zen Box Izakaya
Morrissey's Irish Pub image

 

Morrissey's Irish Pub

913 W Lake St, Minneapolis

Avg 4.3 (677 reviews)
Takeout
Cup Curry Sauce$3.00
More about Morrissey's Irish Pub
Item pic

STEAKS

Brasa Rotisserie

600 E Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (319 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Vegetable & Chickpea Curry$11.75
Coconut Milk, Carrots, Kale, Onions, Sweet Potatoes & Pineapple Pickle, Over Yellow Rice (Vegan)
More about Brasa Rotisserie
Curry Tofu Bowl image

 

Viva Taco

520 N 4th Street, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Curry Tofu Bowl$12.00
Stir-fried tofu Served on Quinoa, white rice or brown rice & Revol Greens lettuce with corn, English cucumber, Pico De Gallo, shredded cheese, and your choice of sauce from mild, medium, and hot sauce.
More about Viva Taco
Item pic

 

MCAD Cafe

2501 Stevens Ave, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Curry Bowl (V/Veg/Gf) 494cal$7.95
Choice or protein, brown rice, roasted curry cauliflower, seasoned chick peas, cucumber, red curry sauce, sweet tamarind mint & cilantro dressing, topped with pickled onions
More about MCAD Cafe
Dancing Ganesha image

SOUPS • SALADS • CHICKEN

Dancing Ganesha

1100 Harmon Pl, Minneapolis

Avg 4.2 (918 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
lamb curry$18.00
tender lamb prepared in a onion tomato curry with ginger, garlic and spices
Kerala fish curry$18.00
salmon fish cooked in coconut cream and onion tomato gravy with mustard seeds
beef curry$14.00
prepared with special sauce from onion tomato garlic and spice
More about Dancing Ganesha

Browse other tasty dishes in Minneapolis

Pita Sandwiches

Lasagna

Baklava

Tamales

Penne

Coleslaw

Grilled Cheese Sandwiches

Honey Chicken

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Minneapolis to explore

Downtown Minneapolis

Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)

Northeast

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Southwest

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

North Loop

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

University

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Whittier

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Longfellow

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Linden Hills

Avg 5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More near Minneapolis to explore

Saint Paul

Avg 4.3 (151 restaurants)

Hopkins

Avg 4.1 (14 restaurants)

Eden Prairie

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Osseo

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Minnetonka

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Burnsville

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Wayzata

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Inver Grove Heights

No reviews yet

South Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Mankato

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Eau Claire

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Albert Lea

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Winona

Avg 5 (10 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (183 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (121 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (156 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (151 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (836 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston