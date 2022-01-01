Pretzels in Minneapolis

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Minneapolis restaurants
Minneapolis restaurants that serve pretzels

Wooden Hill Brewing Company image

 

Wooden Hill Brewing Company

7421 Bush Lake Rd, Edina

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Warm Pretzels$6.00
Two Bavarian pretzel sticks flash-fried with your choice of beer cheese, ale mustard, or honey mustard dip.
More about Wooden Hill Brewing Company
Item pic

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Tap Society

4555 Grand Ave S, Minneapolis

Avg 4.6 (1062 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Pretzel Sticks with Dipping Sauce$8.00
Pretzel served with honey mustard and beer cheese
More about Tap Society
Eat Street Social image

BBQ

Eat Street Social

18 West 26th Street, Minneapolis

Avg 4.4 (976 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Butterscotch Pretzel Bread Pudding$8.00
More about Eat Street Social
The Copper Hen image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • CAKES

The Copper Hen

2515 Nicollet Ave, Minneapolis

Avg 4.3 (1581 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
SOFT PRETZEL$8.00
large warm house-made pretzel, house-made ale cheese sauce
SOFT PRETZEL$8.00
large warm bakersfield pretzel, house-made ale cheese sauce
More about The Copper Hen
Item pic

 

Stanley’s Northeast Bar Room

2500 University Ave NE, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pretzel Sticks$9.00
Four hot and chewy pretzels served with housemade queso and bavarian mustard
More about Stanley’s Northeast Bar Room
Fireside Foundry image

 

Fireside Foundry

6736 Penn Ave S, Richfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Pretzel Bites$10.99
Pretzel Bites Served with a Spicy Cheese Dip.
More about Fireside Foundry
Local Roots image

SANDWICHES

Local Roots

817 66th Street East, Richfield

Avg 4.6 (960 reviews)
Takeout
Spicy Cheese Sauce Pretzels$7.00
Two jumbo soft pretzels served with a spicy cheese sauce
More about Local Roots
Banner pic

 

Kendall's Tavern & Chophouse

12800 Bunker Prairie Rd NW, Coon Rapids

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Giant Soft Pretzel$11.95
Beer Cheese & Carolina Mustard
More about Kendall's Tavern & Chophouse
PEPPERS & FRIES image

 

PEPPERS & FRIES

3900 E Lake Street, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pretzel Dipper$13.95
Cheddar, red onion, fresh jalapeños on a pretzel bun, side of house-made cheese sauce
More about PEPPERS & FRIES
Item pic

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL

The Howe Daily Kitchen & Bar

3675 Minnehaha Ave. S, Minneapolis

Avg 4.6 (914 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pretzel Bites$9.00
Soft pretzel bites served with Bavarian mustard & warm queso
More about The Howe Daily Kitchen & Bar
Item pic

 

The Tipsy Steer - MPLS

5000 Hiawatha Ave, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Bavarian Pretzels$9.00
Served with Gouda cheese sauce
More about The Tipsy Steer - MPLS
Pub Pretzels image

 

Kieran’s Irish Pub

85 6th Street North, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pub Pretzels$11.50
3 Soft Pretzel sticks served with Cheese sauce & spicy mustard
More about Kieran’s Irish Pub
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Day Block Brewing Company

1105 Washington Ave S, Minneapolis

Avg 4.2 (1052 reviews)
Takeout
Pub Pretzels (2)$12.00
cheddar cheese & stone-ground mustard sauces.
More about Day Block Brewing Company
Item pic

 

Wild Bill's Sports Saloon

10950 Club W Pkwy NE, Blaine

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bavarian Pretzel$7.49
Hand Twisted, Salted & Baked To Order. Served With House Made Warm Queso Cheese And Honey Mustard Dipping Sauce.
More about Wild Bill's Sports Saloon
Item pic

 

Morrissey's Irish Pub

913 W Lake St, Minneapolis

Avg 4.3 (677 reviews)
Takeout
Pretzel Sticks$10.00
Three Bavarian pretzel sticks served with a side of poblano cheese dipping sauce.
More about Morrissey's Irish Pub
Pub Pretzels image

 

The Local Irish Pub

1607 Park Place Boulevard, St. Louis Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Pub Pretzels$9.95
3 Soft Pretzel sticks served with Cheese sauce & spicy mustard
More about The Local Irish Pub
b538d78a-2593-4a59-9913-1646edfd912d image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Fabled Rooster - OLD ACCOUNT

520 N 4th St, Minneapolis

Avg 4.9 (75 reviews)
DeliveryFast Pay
Pretzels$10.00
Served with Creole Mustard and Pimento Dip
More about The Fabled Rooster - OLD ACCOUNT
Item pic

 

The Block Food + Drink

7007 Walker Street, St. Louis Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pretzel Sticks$10.00
Served with Bavarian mustard & jalapeno queso
More about The Block Food + Drink
Pretzel Bites image

 

REM5 Virtual Reality Laboratory

4950 35th street west, St. Louis Park

No reviews yet
Pretzel Bites$8.00
Soft warm pretzel bites served with mild chili con queso.
More about REM5 Virtual Reality Laboratory

