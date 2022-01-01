Pretzels in Minneapolis
Minneapolis restaurants that serve pretzels
Wooden Hill Brewing Company
7421 Bush Lake Rd, Edina
|Warm Pretzels
|$6.00
Two Bavarian pretzel sticks flash-fried with your choice of beer cheese, ale mustard, or honey mustard dip.
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Tap Society
4555 Grand Ave S, Minneapolis
|Pretzel Sticks with Dipping Sauce
|$8.00
Pretzel served with honey mustard and beer cheese
BBQ
Eat Street Social
18 West 26th Street, Minneapolis
|Butterscotch Pretzel Bread Pudding
|$8.00
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • CAKES
The Copper Hen
2515 Nicollet Ave, Minneapolis
|SOFT PRETZEL
|$8.00
large warm house-made pretzel, house-made ale cheese sauce
Stanley’s Northeast Bar Room
2500 University Ave NE, Minneapolis
|Pretzel Sticks
|$9.00
Four hot and chewy pretzels served with housemade queso and bavarian mustard
Fireside Foundry
6736 Penn Ave S, Richfield
|Pretzel Bites
|$10.99
Pretzel Bites Served with a Spicy Cheese Dip.
SANDWICHES
Local Roots
817 66th Street East, Richfield
|Spicy Cheese Sauce Pretzels
|$7.00
Two jumbo soft pretzels served with a spicy cheese sauce
Kendall's Tavern & Chophouse
12800 Bunker Prairie Rd NW, Coon Rapids
|Giant Soft Pretzel
|$11.95
Beer Cheese & Carolina Mustard
PEPPERS & FRIES
3900 E Lake Street, Minneapolis
|Pretzel Dipper
|$13.95
Cheddar, red onion, fresh jalapeños on a pretzel bun, side of house-made cheese sauce
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL
The Howe Daily Kitchen & Bar
3675 Minnehaha Ave. S, Minneapolis
|Pretzel Bites
|$9.00
Soft pretzel bites served with Bavarian mustard & warm queso
The Tipsy Steer - MPLS
5000 Hiawatha Ave, Minneapolis
|Bavarian Pretzels
|$9.00
Served with Gouda cheese sauce
Kieran’s Irish Pub
85 6th Street North, Minneapolis
|Pub Pretzels
|$11.50
3 Soft Pretzel sticks served with Cheese sauce & spicy mustard
PIZZA • PASTA • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Day Block Brewing Company
1105 Washington Ave S, Minneapolis
|Pub Pretzels (2)
|$12.00
cheddar cheese & stone-ground mustard sauces.
Wild Bill's Sports Saloon
10950 Club W Pkwy NE, Blaine
|Bavarian Pretzel
|$7.49
Hand Twisted, Salted & Baked To Order. Served With House Made Warm Queso Cheese And Honey Mustard Dipping Sauce.
Morrissey's Irish Pub
913 W Lake St, Minneapolis
|Pretzel Sticks
|$10.00
Three Bavarian pretzel sticks served with a side of poblano cheese dipping sauce.
The Local Irish Pub
1607 Park Place Boulevard, St. Louis Park
|Pub Pretzels
|$9.95
3 Soft Pretzel sticks served with Cheese sauce & spicy mustard
BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Fabled Rooster - OLD ACCOUNT
520 N 4th St, Minneapolis
|Pretzels
|$10.00
Served with Creole Mustard and Pimento Dip
The Block Food + Drink
7007 Walker Street, St. Louis Park
|Pretzel Sticks
|$10.00
Served with Bavarian mustard & jalapeno queso