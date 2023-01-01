Garlic naan in Minneapolis
Minneapolis restaurants that serve garlic naan
Raag Progressive Indian Cuisine - Minneapolis MN
3812 W 50th St, Minneapolis
|Garlic Naan
|$6.00
DesiBites by IndiaBazaar - 3355 Plymouth Blvd, Plymouth MN 55446
3355 Plymouth Blvd, Plymouth MN 55446, Plymouth
|Garlic Naan
|$4.50
Soft dough made of maida topped and flavored with fresh garlic cilantro.
Dancing Ganesha
1100 Harmon Pl, Minneapolis
|Garlic Naan
|$4.00
traditional hand tossed bread with garlic freshly baked in a tandoor (clay oven)