Tortilla soup in Minneapolis
Minneapolis restaurants that serve tortilla soup
Eggy's Diner
120 West 14th Street, Minneapolis
|Bowl -Tortilla Soup
|$5.50
Chicken breast, corn, radish and cilantro in a chile broth. Topped with tortilla strips
El Jefe Cocina & Bar
5309 Lyndale Avenue South, Minneapolis
|Bowl Tortilla Soup
|$8.00
Roasted, shredded chicken in a broth with fresh avocado, chipotle cream & tortilla chips
La Casita Mexican Restaurant
5085 Central Ave NE, Columbia Heights
|Chicken Tortilla Soup
|$5.49
Chicken, chilies and spices. Topped with jack cheese and tortilla strips.
La Casita Mexican Restaurant
8955 Springbrook Dr NW, Coon Rapids
|Chicken Tortilla Soup
|$4.99
Chicken, chilies and spices. Topped with jack cheese and a side of tortilla strips.