Tortilla soup in Minneapolis

Minneapolis restaurants
Toast

Minneapolis restaurants that serve tortilla soup

Eggy's Diner image

 

Eggy's Diner

120 West 14th Street, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Bowl -Tortilla Soup$5.50
Chicken breast, corn, radish and cilantro in a chile broth. Topped with tortilla strips
More about Eggy's Diner
El Jefe Cocina & Bar image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

El Jefe Cocina & Bar

5309 Lyndale Avenue South, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (127 reviews)
Takeout
Bowl Tortilla Soup$8.00
Roasted, shredded chicken in a broth with fresh avocado, chipotle cream & tortilla chips
More about El Jefe Cocina & Bar
La Casita Mexican Restaurant image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

La Casita Mexican Restaurant

5085 Central Ave NE, Columbia Heights

Avg 4.6 (4027 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Tortilla Soup$5.49
Chicken, chilies and spices. Topped with jack cheese and tortilla strips.
More about La Casita Mexican Restaurant
La Casita Mexican Restaurant image

 

La Casita Mexican Restaurant

8955 Springbrook Dr NW, Coon Rapids

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Tortilla Soup$4.99
Chicken, chilies and spices. Topped with jack cheese and a side of tortilla strips.
More about La Casita Mexican Restaurant
Taberna image

TACOS

Taberna

3126 W Lake St, Minneapolis

Avg 4.2 (249 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Tortilla Soup$6.00
More about Taberna

