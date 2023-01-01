Veggie tacos in Minneapolis
Minneapolis restaurants that serve veggie tacos
More about Orale Mexican Eats Minneapolis - 5447 Nicollet Ave S
Orale Mexican Eats Minneapolis - 5447 Nicollet Ave S
5447 Nicollet Ave S, Minneapolis
|Veggie Taco
|$3.00
corn tortilla, mixed veggies (zucchini, roasted corn, bell peppers, onion), topped w/ cilantro, onion
More about Mexico City Cafe
Mexico City Cafe
6416 W Lake St, Saint Louis Park
|Taco Veggie
|$3.55
Veggie mix of seasoned and grilled bell peppers, corn and onions. Served on corn tortillas and topped with queso fresco and sour cream.