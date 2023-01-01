Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Veggie tacos in Minneapolis

Minneapolis restaurants
Minneapolis restaurants that serve veggie tacos

Orale Mexican Eats Minneapolis - 5447 Nicollet Ave S

5447 Nicollet Ave S, Minneapolis

Veggie Taco$3.00
corn tortilla, mixed veggies (zucchini, roasted corn, bell peppers, onion), topped w/ cilantro, onion
Mexico City Cafe

6416 W Lake St, Saint Louis Park

Taco Veggie$3.55
Veggie mix of seasoned and grilled bell peppers, corn and onions. Served on corn tortillas and topped with queso fresco and sour cream.
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Lago Tacos - Uptown

2901 Lyndale Ave S, Minneapolis

Avg 3.5 (340 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Veggie Taco$5.25
