Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bacon cheeseburgers in Minneapolis

Go
Minneapolis restaurants
Toast

Minneapolis restaurants that serve bacon cheeseburgers

Item pic

 

Johnny Boy's

8419 West Broadway Ave, Brooklyn Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bacon Jam Burger$11.99
Brioche Bun, 1/3 lb. Patty. Bacon Jam, 2 Slices of Bacon, Provolone Cheese. Includes Fries and a Dipping Sauce
Bacon Cheeseburger Supreme
Ketchup Sauce, Beef, Real Chopped Bacon, Butter Pickles, Onions, Tomatoes, Cheddar Cheese, Cheese, Thousand island drizzle
Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza
Ketchup Sauce, Beef, Real Chopped Bacon, Butter Pickles, cheddar cheese, cheese, thousand island drizzle
More about Johnny Boy's
Item pic

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Dave's Downtown

900 2ND AVE. S. 230, Minneapolis

Avg 4.6 (578 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Bourbon Bacon Cheeseburger$12.49
burger patty, cheddar cheese, bacon, bourbon sauce on a bun served with fixings and a side
Jalapeño Chipotle Bacon Cheeseburger$12.75
burger patty, bacon, Cheddar cheese, fresh jalapeños, chipotle mayo on a bun served with fixings and a side
Bacon Cheeseburger$11.95
burger patty, bacon, American cheese on a bun served with fixings and a side
More about Dave's Downtown
Item pic

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Tap Society

4555 Grand Ave S, Minneapolis

Avg 4.6 (1062 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Bacon Blue Burger$13.00
1/4 pound Minnesota grown beef patty served with Tap Sauce, bacon, blue cheese crumbles and caramelized onions on a pretzel bun.
Bacon Cheeseburger$12.00
1/4 pound Minnesota grown beef patty served with American cheese, bacon, house made Tap sauce and caramelized onions.
More about Tap Society
Umbria Gourmet Pizzeria image

 

Umbria Gourmet Pizzeria

1250 126th Ln NE,Ste 800, Blaine

No reviews yet
Takeout
12" Double Bacon Cheeseburger$15.98
Red onion, green pepper, fresh mushroom, Roma tomato, artichoke hearts, green olives, black olives, feta, mozzarella. and signature Marinara sauce.
10" Double Bacon Cheeseburger$13.98
seasoned ground beef, smoked bacon, red onion, roma tomato, pickles, cheddar, mozzarella cheese, and signature marinara sauce.
16" Double Bacon Cheeseburger$22.98
Seasoned ground beef, smoked bacon, red onion, Roma tomato, pickles, cheddar, mozzarella cheese, and signature Marinara sauce.
More about Umbria Gourmet Pizzeria
Item pic

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

The Bad Waitress

2 E 26th St, Minneapolis

Avg 4.1 (1858 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Bacon Cheeseburger$13.95
1/3 pound beef patty, american cheese, lettuce, tomato, grilled onions & house sauce with thick-cut applewood smoked bacon on a griddled bun. served with choice of kettle chips, french fries, or fruit. sub mixed greens salad $2. sub plant based patty $2. sub gluten free bun $1
More about The Bad Waitress
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Rock Elm Tavern

16605 County Rd 24 #211, Plymouth

Avg 4.3 (905 reviews)
Takeout
BACON BLU BURGER$16.50
bacon infused amablu, tomato chutney, steakhouse aioli
More about Rock Elm Tavern
Fireside Foundry image

 

Fireside Foundry

6736 Penn Ave S, Richfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
SM Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza$18.99
Fresh Ground Beef, Bacon, Pickles, Topped with Blend of Cheddar, Jack, and Mozzarella Cheese
LG Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza$23.99
Fresh Ground Beef, Bacon, Pickles, Topped with Blend of Cheddar, Jack, and Mozzarella Cheese
More about Fireside Foundry
Bacon Cheeseburger image

PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Hideaway Cabin Bar

219 SE Main St, Minneapolis

Avg 4.4 (555 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Bacon Cheeseburger$15.00
6 oz. housemade beef patty with applewood bacon, American cheese, special sauce, lettuce, tomato & onion - on a potato bun. Served with fries.
Sub turkey patty at no charge. Sub Beyond patty for 2 bucks.
More about Hideaway Cabin Bar
Local Roots image

SANDWICHES

Local Roots

817 66th Street East, Richfield

Avg 4.6 (960 reviews)
Takeout
Blue Bacon Burger$13.00
Burger with bleu cheese crumbles, bacon, & caramelized onions on ciabatta
BBQ Bacon Burger$12.00
Burger with cheddar, BBQ sauce, & bacon on a toasted bun
More about Local Roots
Item pic

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Nicollet Diner and Muffin Top Cafe

1428 Nicollet Ave, Minneapolis

Avg 3.8 (871 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mushroom Bacon Bleu Burger$11.95
Bacon, sautéed mushrooms and bleu cheese.
More about The Nicollet Diner and Muffin Top Cafe
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS

Arturo's Pizza

18 university ave ne, Minneapolis

Avg 4 (7 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
16" Bacon Cheeseburger$25.00
Seasoned Ground Beef, Bacon, American Cheese, Mozzarella. Topped with Tomatoes, Lettuce and House Made Sauce
12" Bacon Cheeseburger$22.00
Seasoned Ground Beef, Bacon, American Cheese, Mozzarella. Topped with Tomatoes, Lettuce and House Made Sauce
More about Arturo's Pizza
5-8 Club - Minneapolis image

 

5-8 Club - Minneapolis

5800 Cedar Avenue South, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bacon Cheeseburger$10.50
More about 5-8 Club - Minneapolis
Slim’s image

HOT DOGS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Slim’s

6901 Brooklyn Blvd, Brooklyn Center

Avg 3.9 (326 reviews)
Takeout
Bacon Burger$5.99
More about Slim’s
Day Block Brewing Company image

PIZZA • PASTA • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Day Block Brewing Company

1105 Washington Ave S, Minneapolis

Avg 4.2 (1052 reviews)
Takeout
LG Bacon Cheeseburger$23.00
tomato aioli, bacon, ground beef, aged cheddar, lettuce, heirloom tomatoes,
house-made pickles
SM Bacon Cheeseburger$14.00
tomato aioli, bacon, ground beef, aged cheddar, lettuce, heirloom tomatoes,
house-made pickles
More about Day Block Brewing Company
Item pic

 

Wild Bill's Sports Saloon

10950 Club W Pkwy NE, Blaine

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sweet Chili Bacon Burger$12.99
Bacon Cheese Burger$11.99
American Cheese And Bacon. Served With Crinkle Cut Fries and Pickles.
More about Wild Bill's Sports Saloon
The North Bar & Grill image

GRILL

The North Bar & Grill

2501 Coon Rapids Blvd NW, Coon Rapids

Avg 4.4 (254 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Pepper Jack Bacon Brisket Burger$14.00
A brisket beef patty on a bed of lettuce, tomato, bacon, pepper jack cheese, crispy onion strings, with a spicy mayo.
More about The North Bar & Grill

Browse other tasty dishes in Minneapolis

Calamari

Pork Chops

Grilled Chicken Wraps

Steak Salad

Fish Tacos

Spaghetti And Meatballs

Chopped Salad

Chicken Noodles

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Minneapolis to explore

Downtown Minneapolis

Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)

Northeast

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Southwest

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

North Loop

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

University

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Whittier

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Longfellow

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Linden Hills

Avg 5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More near Minneapolis to explore

Saint Paul

Avg 4.3 (151 restaurants)

Hopkins

Avg 4.1 (14 restaurants)

Eden Prairie

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Osseo

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Minnetonka

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Burnsville

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Wayzata

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Inver Grove Heights

No reviews yet

South Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Mankato

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Eau Claire

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Albert Lea

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Winona

Avg 5 (10 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (183 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (121 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (156 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (151 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (836 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston