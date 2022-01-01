Bacon cheeseburgers in Minneapolis
Minneapolis restaurants that serve bacon cheeseburgers
Johnny Boy's
8419 West Broadway Ave, Brooklyn Park
|Bacon Jam Burger
|$11.99
Brioche Bun, 1/3 lb. Patty. Bacon Jam, 2 Slices of Bacon, Provolone Cheese. Includes Fries and a Dipping Sauce
|Bacon Cheeseburger Supreme
Ketchup Sauce, Beef, Real Chopped Bacon, Butter Pickles, Onions, Tomatoes, Cheddar Cheese, Cheese, Thousand island drizzle
|Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza
Ketchup Sauce, Beef, Real Chopped Bacon, Butter Pickles, cheddar cheese, cheese, thousand island drizzle
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Dave's Downtown
900 2ND AVE. S. 230, Minneapolis
|Bourbon Bacon Cheeseburger
|$12.49
burger patty, cheddar cheese, bacon, bourbon sauce on a bun served with fixings and a side
|Jalapeño Chipotle Bacon Cheeseburger
|$12.75
burger patty, bacon, Cheddar cheese, fresh jalapeños, chipotle mayo on a bun served with fixings and a side
|Bacon Cheeseburger
|$11.95
burger patty, bacon, American cheese on a bun served with fixings and a side
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Tap Society
4555 Grand Ave S, Minneapolis
|Bacon Blue Burger
|$13.00
1/4 pound Minnesota grown beef patty served with Tap Sauce, bacon, blue cheese crumbles and caramelized onions on a pretzel bun.
|Bacon Cheeseburger
|$12.00
1/4 pound Minnesota grown beef patty served with American cheese, bacon, house made Tap sauce and caramelized onions.
Umbria Gourmet Pizzeria
1250 126th Ln NE,Ste 800, Blaine
|12" Double Bacon Cheeseburger
|$15.98
Red onion, green pepper, fresh mushroom, Roma tomato, artichoke hearts, green olives, black olives, feta, mozzarella. and signature Marinara sauce.
|10" Double Bacon Cheeseburger
|$13.98
seasoned ground beef, smoked bacon, red onion, roma tomato, pickles, cheddar, mozzarella cheese, and signature marinara sauce.
|16" Double Bacon Cheeseburger
|$22.98
Seasoned ground beef, smoked bacon, red onion, Roma tomato, pickles, cheddar, mozzarella cheese, and signature Marinara sauce.
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
The Bad Waitress
2 E 26th St, Minneapolis
|Bacon Cheeseburger
|$13.95
1/3 pound beef patty, american cheese, lettuce, tomato, grilled onions & house sauce with thick-cut applewood smoked bacon on a griddled bun. served with choice of kettle chips, french fries, or fruit. sub mixed greens salad $2. sub plant based patty $2. sub gluten free bun $1
SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Rock Elm Tavern
16605 County Rd 24 #211, Plymouth
|BACON BLU BURGER
|$16.50
bacon infused amablu, tomato chutney, steakhouse aioli
Fireside Foundry
6736 Penn Ave S, Richfield
|SM Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza
|$18.99
Fresh Ground Beef, Bacon, Pickles, Topped with Blend of Cheddar, Jack, and Mozzarella Cheese
|LG Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza
|$23.99
Fresh Ground Beef, Bacon, Pickles, Topped with Blend of Cheddar, Jack, and Mozzarella Cheese
PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Hideaway Cabin Bar
219 SE Main St, Minneapolis
|Bacon Cheeseburger
|$15.00
6 oz. housemade beef patty with applewood bacon, American cheese, special sauce, lettuce, tomato & onion - on a potato bun. Served with fries.
Sub turkey patty at no charge. Sub Beyond patty for 2 bucks.
SANDWICHES
Local Roots
817 66th Street East, Richfield
|Blue Bacon Burger
|$13.00
Burger with bleu cheese crumbles, bacon, & caramelized onions on ciabatta
|BBQ Bacon Burger
|$12.00
Burger with cheddar, BBQ sauce, & bacon on a toasted bun
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Nicollet Diner and Muffin Top Cafe
1428 Nicollet Ave, Minneapolis
|Mushroom Bacon Bleu Burger
|$11.95
Bacon, sautéed mushrooms and bleu cheese.
PIZZA • SALADS
Arturo's Pizza
18 university ave ne, Minneapolis
|16" Bacon Cheeseburger
|$25.00
Seasoned Ground Beef, Bacon, American Cheese, Mozzarella. Topped with Tomatoes, Lettuce and House Made Sauce
|12" Bacon Cheeseburger
|$22.00
Seasoned Ground Beef, Bacon, American Cheese, Mozzarella. Topped with Tomatoes, Lettuce and House Made Sauce
5-8 Club - Minneapolis
5800 Cedar Avenue South, Minneapolis
|Bacon Cheeseburger
|$10.50
HOT DOGS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Slim’s
6901 Brooklyn Blvd, Brooklyn Center
|Bacon Burger
|$5.99
PIZZA • PASTA • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Day Block Brewing Company
1105 Washington Ave S, Minneapolis
|LG Bacon Cheeseburger
|$23.00
tomato aioli, bacon, ground beef, aged cheddar, lettuce, heirloom tomatoes,
house-made pickles
|SM Bacon Cheeseburger
|$14.00
tomato aioli, bacon, ground beef, aged cheddar, lettuce, heirloom tomatoes,
house-made pickles
Wild Bill's Sports Saloon
10950 Club W Pkwy NE, Blaine
|Sweet Chili Bacon Burger
|$12.99
|Bacon Cheese Burger
|$11.99
American Cheese And Bacon. Served With Crinkle Cut Fries and Pickles.