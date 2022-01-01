Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Waffles in Minneapolis

Minneapolis restaurants
Toast

Minneapolis restaurants that serve waffles

Item pic

 

Eggy's Diner

120 West 14th Street, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mini Waffles$5.00
Strawberry Waffle$11.75
Topped with fresh strawberries, homemade strawberry jam and whipped cream
Bananas Foster Waffle$11.50
Fresh waffle topped with caramelized bananas
More about Eggy's Diner
Item pic

 

Kieran's Kitchen Northeast

1401 Marshall St NE, Minneapolis

Avg 4.8 (197 reviews)
Takeout
Baker's Field Waffle and Pancake mix$9.00
We are proud to present our local farm-to-table pancake & waffle mix straight from Baker's Field Flour & Bread!
Their farmer partner Luke Peterson grew the Emmer (ancient grain) and oats that are the main ingredient in the mix in Dawson, MN. The toasted flavor of the grain pops in every bite of these hearty creations!
More about Kieran's Kitchen Northeast
Item pic

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • WAFFLES

Fletcher's Ice Cream

1509 Marshall St NE, Minneapolis

Avg 4.7 (463 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Original Waffle$6.50
Steam 'n Cream Waffle$10.50
Your choice of homemade ice cream paired with fresh whipped cream on a fluffy waffle
Homemade Waffle Cone- On The Side$1.25
More about Fletcher's Ice Cream
Item pic

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

The Bad Waitress

2 E 26th St, Minneapolis

Avg 4.1 (1858 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Belgium Waffle w/Strawberries$11.95
topped with powdered sugar with strawberries & whipped cream. served with maple syrup & whipped butter
Chicken & Waffles$15.95
Buttermilk-battered chicken tenderloins on a belgium waffle. served with maple syrup & whipped butter
Salted Caramel Bourbon Banana Waffle$11.95
caramel bourbon sauce, bananas, walnuts & whipped cream. served with maple syrup & whipped butter
More about The Bad Waitress
The Unofficial image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • SALADS • SEAFOOD • TACOS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL

The Unofficial

3701 Stinson Blvd NE, St Anthony

Avg 4.3 (549 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Waffle Fries$9.00
More about The Unofficial
Item pic

 

Stanley’s Northeast Bar Room

2500 University Ave NE, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Malted Belgian Waffle (1)$5.00
More about Stanley’s Northeast Bar Room
The Devil's Advocate Stillwater image

 

The Devil's Advocate Stillwater

14200 60th St N, Stillwater

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Lemon Ricotta Waffle$12.00
ricotta waffle, lemon jam, house made ricotta
More about The Devil's Advocate Stillwater
Longfellow Grill image

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Longfellow Grill

2990 W River Pkwy, Minneapolis

Avg 4.6 (769 reviews)
Takeout
Killer Banana Waffle.$12.50
brûléed banana, praline sauce, whipped cream
More about Longfellow Grill
Item pic

 

Hell’s Kitchen Minneapolis

80 South 9th Street, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Plain Waffle$6.50
Lemon Ricotta Waffle$14.45
Our famous Lemon Ricotta Hotcakes, but a Waffle. Crisp, fluffy, light and delicious. Comes with mixed berries and powdered sugar.
Bison Benedict Waffle$14.45
This is a flavor combination you truly don't want to miss. Salty, savory, and just the right amount of sweet. A batter made with our Maple-Glazed Bison sausage, shredded cheese, and scallions, topped with 2 poached eggs, Jalapeño-Tangerine hollandaise, and more bison sausage.
More about Hell’s Kitchen Minneapolis
Item pic

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

Herbie Butcher's Fried Chicken

735 E. 48th Street, Minneapolis

Avg 4.9 (172 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Full Order Waffle$14.99
One full golden waffle topped with maple butter and two pieces of Fried Chicken and 4 oz of 100% real maple syrup!
Half Order Waffle$8.99
Half of a golden waffle topped with maple butter and one piece of Fried Chicken and 1.5 oz of 100% real maple syrup!
More about Herbie Butcher's Fried Chicken
Edina Grill image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Edina Grill

5028 France Ave S, Edina

Avg 4.4 (985 reviews)
Takeout
Killer Banana Waffle.$12.50
brûléed banana, praline sauce, whipped cream
More about Edina Grill
Heather's image

SANDWICHES

Heather's

5201 Chicago Ave S, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (73 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Waffle Cone$3.75
More about Heather's
Item pic

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Nicollet Diner and Muffin Top Cafe

1428 Nicollet Ave, Minneapolis

Avg 3.8 (871 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken And Waffles$15.95
Golden fried chicken breast set atop one of our house-made waffles, served with a warm side of our sweet and savory red eye gravy. *redeye gravy contains pork drippings
Wonderful Waffle$8.95
Thick golden brown Belgian waffle with warm maple syrup and whipped cream
More about The Nicollet Diner and Muffin Top Cafe
Item pic

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Nouvelle Brewing by Travail

4124 W Broadway Ave, Robbinsdale

Avg 4.7 (1314 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Butterscotch Chicken & Waffles$16.00
More about Nouvelle Brewing by Travail
Item pic

 

Original Pancake House

3501 W 70th Street, Edina

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
PECAN WAFFLE$10.50
Waffle with toasted pecans inside and on top, sprinkled with powdered sugar.
APPLE WAFFLE$9.50
Apples in the waffle and on top, cinnamon sugar. Served with apple cinnamon syrup.
FRESH BERRY WAFFLE$13.75
One of our Belgian Waffles topped with fresh seasonal berries and whipped cream. With berry syrup.
More about Original Pancake House
Burrito Loco image

GRILL

Burrito Loco

418 13th Ave SE, Minneapolis

Avg 3.7 (981 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Small Waffle Fries$5.00
Serves 1-2 People
Large Waffle Fries$9.00
Serves 2-4 People
More about Burrito Loco
Item pic

 

The Tipsy Steer - MPLS

5000 Hiawatha Ave, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken & Waffles$16.00
Belgian waffle, southern fried chicken breast, spicy maple syrup, side of kale crunch cilantro ranch slaw.
More about The Tipsy Steer - MPLS
Item pic

 

Wild Bill's Sports Saloon

10950 Club W Pkwy NE, Blaine

No reviews yet
Takeout
Waffle Fries$6.99
Waffle Cut Potatoes Fried To a Golden Crisp Then Dusted In Our Special Cajun Ranch Seasoning And Served With Seasoned Sour Cream.
More about Wild Bill's Sports Saloon
The Lowry image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

The Lowry

2112 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis

Avg 4.4 (5650 reviews)
Takeout
Killer Banana Waffle.$12.50
brûléed banana, praline sauce, whipped cream
More about The Lowry
NOLO's Kitchen and Bar image

 

NOLO's Kitchen and Bar

515 Washington Avenue North, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Malted Waffle$10.00
pastry cream, berries
More about NOLO's Kitchen and Bar
Item pic

 

The Block Food + Drink

7007 Walker Street, St. Louis Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chic n Waffles$14.00
Our freshly made Belgium waffle, crunchy crispy chicken, hot chic syrup and honey-maple butter
More about The Block Food + Drink
Pumpkin Savory Waffle image

FRENCH FRIES

Birchwood Cafe

3311 East 25th Street, Minneapolis

Avg 4.3 (1559 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Gluten Free Savory Waffle$15.00
Pumpkin + gruyere + aronia berry waffle with radish butter, apple + blueberry + peach chutney, sunny side up egg, bacon lardons —now serving Peterson Craft Meats bacon — and good real maple syrup from Tappers.
*Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or egg may increase your risk of foodborne
illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.
More about Birchwood Cafe
The Melting Pot image

FONDUE

The Melting Pot

80 S 9th St, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (3576 reviews)
Chicken & Waffle Skewers$11.99
Crispy Chicken, Pearl Sugar Waffle, Tabasco Honey
More about The Melting Pot

