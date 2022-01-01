Waffles in Minneapolis
Minneapolis restaurants that serve waffles
Eggy's Diner
120 West 14th Street, Minneapolis
|Mini Waffles
|$5.00
|Strawberry Waffle
|$11.75
Topped with fresh strawberries, homemade strawberry jam and whipped cream
|Bananas Foster Waffle
|$11.50
Fresh waffle topped with caramelized bananas
Kieran's Kitchen Northeast
1401 Marshall St NE, Minneapolis
|Baker's Field Waffle and Pancake mix
|$9.00
We are proud to present our local farm-to-table pancake & waffle mix straight from Baker's Field Flour & Bread!
Their farmer partner Luke Peterson grew the Emmer (ancient grain) and oats that are the main ingredient in the mix in Dawson, MN. The toasted flavor of the grain pops in every bite of these hearty creations!
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • WAFFLES
Fletcher's Ice Cream
1509 Marshall St NE, Minneapolis
|Original Waffle
|$6.50
|Steam 'n Cream Waffle
|$10.50
Your choice of homemade ice cream paired with fresh whipped cream on a fluffy waffle
|Homemade Waffle Cone- On The Side
|$1.25
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
The Bad Waitress
2 E 26th St, Minneapolis
|Belgium Waffle w/Strawberries
|$11.95
topped with powdered sugar with strawberries & whipped cream. served with maple syrup & whipped butter
|Chicken & Waffles
|$15.95
Buttermilk-battered chicken tenderloins on a belgium waffle. served with maple syrup & whipped butter
|Salted Caramel Bourbon Banana Waffle
|$11.95
caramel bourbon sauce, bananas, walnuts & whipped cream. served with maple syrup & whipped butter
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • SALADS • SEAFOOD • TACOS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL
The Unofficial
3701 Stinson Blvd NE, St Anthony
|Waffle Fries
|$9.00
Stanley’s Northeast Bar Room
2500 University Ave NE, Minneapolis
|Malted Belgian Waffle (1)
|$5.00
The Devil's Advocate Stillwater
14200 60th St N, Stillwater
|Lemon Ricotta Waffle
|$12.00
ricotta waffle, lemon jam, house made ricotta
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Longfellow Grill
2990 W River Pkwy, Minneapolis
|Killer Banana Waffle.
|$12.50
brûléed banana, praline sauce, whipped cream
Hell’s Kitchen Minneapolis
80 South 9th Street, Minneapolis
|Plain Waffle
|$6.50
|Lemon Ricotta Waffle
|$14.45
Our famous Lemon Ricotta Hotcakes, but a Waffle. Crisp, fluffy, light and delicious. Comes with mixed berries and powdered sugar.
|Bison Benedict Waffle
|$14.45
This is a flavor combination you truly don't want to miss. Salty, savory, and just the right amount of sweet. A batter made with our Maple-Glazed Bison sausage, shredded cheese, and scallions, topped with 2 poached eggs, Jalapeño-Tangerine hollandaise, and more bison sausage.
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN
Herbie Butcher's Fried Chicken
735 E. 48th Street, Minneapolis
|Full Order Waffle
|$14.99
One full golden waffle topped with maple butter and two pieces of Fried Chicken and 4 oz of 100% real maple syrup!
|Half Order Waffle
|$8.99
Half of a golden waffle topped with maple butter and one piece of Fried Chicken and 1.5 oz of 100% real maple syrup!
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Edina Grill
5028 France Ave S, Edina
|Killer Banana Waffle.
|$12.50
brûléed banana, praline sauce, whipped cream
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Nicollet Diner and Muffin Top Cafe
1428 Nicollet Ave, Minneapolis
|Chicken And Waffles
|$15.95
Golden fried chicken breast set atop one of our house-made waffles, served with a warm side of our sweet and savory red eye gravy. *redeye gravy contains pork drippings
|Wonderful Waffle
|$8.95
Thick golden brown Belgian waffle with warm maple syrup and whipped cream
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Nouvelle Brewing by Travail
4124 W Broadway Ave, Robbinsdale
|Butterscotch Chicken & Waffles
|$16.00
Original Pancake House
3501 W 70th Street, Edina
|PECAN WAFFLE
|$10.50
Waffle with toasted pecans inside and on top, sprinkled with powdered sugar.
|APPLE WAFFLE
|$9.50
Apples in the waffle and on top, cinnamon sugar. Served with apple cinnamon syrup.
|FRESH BERRY WAFFLE
|$13.75
One of our Belgian Waffles topped with fresh seasonal berries and whipped cream. With berry syrup.
GRILL
Burrito Loco
418 13th Ave SE, Minneapolis
|Small Waffle Fries
|$5.00
Serves 1-2 People
|Large Waffle Fries
|$9.00
Serves 2-4 People
The Tipsy Steer - MPLS
5000 Hiawatha Ave, Minneapolis
|Chicken & Waffles
|$16.00
Belgian waffle, southern fried chicken breast, spicy maple syrup, side of kale crunch cilantro ranch slaw.
Wild Bill's Sports Saloon
10950 Club W Pkwy NE, Blaine
|Waffle Fries
|$6.99
Waffle Cut Potatoes Fried To a Golden Crisp Then Dusted In Our Special Cajun Ranch Seasoning And Served With Seasoned Sour Cream.
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
The Lowry
2112 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis
|Killer Banana Waffle.
|$12.50
brûléed banana, praline sauce, whipped cream
NOLO's Kitchen and Bar
515 Washington Avenue North, Minneapolis
|Malted Waffle
|$10.00
pastry cream, berries
The Block Food + Drink
7007 Walker Street, St. Louis Park
|Chic n Waffles
|$14.00
Our freshly made Belgium waffle, crunchy crispy chicken, hot chic syrup and honey-maple butter
FRENCH FRIES
Birchwood Cafe
3311 East 25th Street, Minneapolis
|Gluten Free Savory Waffle
|$15.00
Pumpkin + gruyere + aronia berry waffle with radish butter, apple + blueberry + peach chutney, sunny side up egg, bacon lardons —now serving Peterson Craft Meats bacon — and good real maple syrup from Tappers.
*Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or egg may increase your risk of foodborne
illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.