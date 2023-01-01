Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken enchiladas in Nashville

Nashville restaurants
Nashville restaurants that serve chicken enchiladas

Chago's Cantina - Belmont

2015 Belmont Boulevard, Nashville

TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CHICKEN ENCHILADAS$19.00
smoked chicken mix, mix cheese, queso dip, roasted pepper tomatillo sauce, cilantro lime rice, black beans, pico
More about Chago's Cantina - Belmont
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Green Hills Grille

2002 Richard Jones Rd, Nashville

Avg 4.8 (1748 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
SMOKED CHICKEN ENCHILADA$19.00
blue corn tortilla, smoked chicken, caramelized onions (can not be removed), tomatillo, jack cheese, lemon cream sauce, yellow rice with black beans & pico
More about Green Hills Grille
SMOOTHIES • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Nectar Urban Cantina

206 McGavock Pike, Nashville

Avg 4.5 (444 reviews)
Takeout
Red & Green Chicken Enchiladas$15.00
Chicken | Queso | Mexican Crema | Pico De Gallo | Pickled Red Onions | Pickled Jalapeños | Cheddar Cheese | Rice | Beans
More about Nectar Urban Cantina
the GreenHouse - 2211 Bandywood Dr

2211 Bandywood Dr, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Enchiladas$17.45
Feed up to 4, corn tortillas, roasted chicken, salsa roja, salsa verde, cheese
More about the GreenHouse - 2211 Bandywood Dr

