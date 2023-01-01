Chicken enchiladas in Nashville
Nashville restaurants that serve chicken enchiladas
Chago's Cantina - Belmont
2015 Belmont Boulevard, Nashville
|CHICKEN ENCHILADAS
|$19.00
smoked chicken mix, mix cheese, queso dip, roasted pepper tomatillo sauce, cilantro lime rice, black beans, pico
Green Hills Grille
2002 Richard Jones Rd, Nashville
|SMOKED CHICKEN ENCHILADA
|$19.00
blue corn tortilla, smoked chicken, caramelized onions (can not be removed), tomatillo, jack cheese, lemon cream sauce, yellow rice with black beans & pico
Nectar Urban Cantina
206 McGavock Pike, Nashville
|Red & Green Chicken Enchiladas
|$15.00
Chicken | Queso | Mexican Crema | Pico De Gallo | Pickled Red Onions | Pickled Jalapeños | Cheddar Cheese | Rice | Beans