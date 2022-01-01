Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Buffalo wings in New York

Go
New York restaurants
Toast

New York restaurants that serve buffalo wings

Poulette Midtown East image

 

Poulette Rotisserie Chicken Midtown East

304 E 49th St, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Wings$14.50
More about Poulette Rotisserie Chicken Midtown East
Item pic

 

Kosher Deluxe

10 West 46TH ST, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
BUFFALO WINGS W/RICE OR FRIES$18.50
More about Kosher Deluxe
Item pic

 

Friedmans West

35 west end Ave, new york city

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Wings$13.00
Buffalo Style
More about Friedmans West
Item pic

 

Olde City

66 Madison Ave, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Sauced Wings- Mild Buffalo$18.00
10-Piece Served with Blue Cheese or Ranch
Sauced Wings - Hot Buffalo$18.00
10-Piece Served with Blue Cheese or Ranch
More about Olde City
Ellington in the Park image

FRENCH FRIES

Ellington in the Park

Riverside Dr & 103rd St, New York

Avg 4.3 (450 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Buffalo Wings$14.00
More about Ellington in the Park
Item pic

BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Melbas Restaurant - Harlem, NY

300 W 114th St, New York

Avg 4.1 (1491 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Wings$12.95
5 pieces (Your choice of Buffalo / BBQ / Plain)
More about Melbas Restaurant - Harlem, NY
Friedman's image

 

Friedman's - Herald Square

132 west 31 street, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Wings (O)$15.00
Buffalo WIngs$15.00
More about Friedman's - Herald Square
Certe image

PIZZA • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Certe and Pizza by Certe

20 West 55th Street, New York

Avg 4.2 (826 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Wings with a Canned Soda$10.00
Buffalo Wings with a Canned Soda$10.00
More about Certe and Pizza by Certe
Item pic

BAGELS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Perista Cafe

158 Dyckman St, New York

Avg 4.5 (340 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Buffalo Wings (10)$14.25
More about Perista Cafe

