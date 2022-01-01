Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken biryani in New York

New York restaurants
New York restaurants that serve chicken biryani

Item pic

SEAFOOD • CURRY

Chote Nawab

115 Lexington Ave, New York

Avg 4 (1964 reviews)
Takeout
LS - Boneless Chicken Biryani$15.50
Chicken Biryani (Boneless)$18.95
Hyderabadi style. Basmati rice with boneless chicken, garden herbs and whole masala served with mirchi ka salan (has peanuts) and raita.
More about Chote Nawab
Item pic

 

Masala Times - Greenwich Village

194 Bleecker St, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Biryani$15.99
Basmati rice flavored with exotic spices & saffron, layered with chicken and a thick gravy topped with a boiled egg.
More about Masala Times - Greenwich Village
Item pic

 

Chote Miya - 75 9th Avenue

75 9th Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Biryani$14.00
Aromatic basmati rice, 4 pcs chicken, burhani raita
More about Chote Miya - 75 9th Avenue
Consumer pic

 

Asian Curry Hut - 534 9th Ave,SSTORE

534 9th Ave, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Dum Biryani Combo$17.99
This Combo Item comes with Canned Soda and Beans or Vegetables as Extra
More about Asian Curry Hut - 534 9th Ave,SSTORE
Item pic

 

GupShup

115 E 18 STREET, NEW YORK

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Lucknowi Chicken Biryani$32.00
Lucknowi Chicken Biryani, Burani raita
More about GupShup

