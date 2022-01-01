Chicken biryani in New York
New York restaurants that serve chicken biryani
SEAFOOD • CURRY
Chote Nawab
115 Lexington Ave, New York
|LS - Boneless Chicken Biryani
|$15.50
|Chicken Biryani (Boneless)
|$18.95
Hyderabadi style. Basmati rice with boneless chicken, garden herbs and whole masala served with mirchi ka salan (has peanuts) and raita.
Masala Times - Greenwich Village
194 Bleecker St, New York
|Chicken Biryani
|$15.99
Basmati rice flavored with exotic spices & saffron, layered with chicken and a thick gravy topped with a boiled egg.
Chote Miya - 75 9th Avenue
75 9th Avenue, New York
|Chicken Biryani
|$14.00
Aromatic basmati rice, 4 pcs chicken, burhani raita
Asian Curry Hut - 534 9th Ave,SSTORE
534 9th Ave, New York
|Chicken Dum Biryani Combo
|$17.99
This Combo Item comes with Canned Soda and Beans or Vegetables as Extra
GupShup
115 E 18 STREET, NEW YORK
|Lucknowi Chicken Biryani
|$32.00
Lucknowi Chicken Biryani, Burani raita