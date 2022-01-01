Chicken katsu in New York
New York restaurants that serve chicken katsu
Go! Go! Curry!
144 West 19th Street, New York
|Chicken Katsu
Panko-breaded fried chicken cutlet, drizzled with tonkatsu sauce, served with shredded cabbage and Japanese homemade curry over rice. Curry sauce contains pork.
MOKBAR
601 lexington ave, New York
|Chicken Katsu Curry
|$16.00
Made with either rice or noodles featuring a crispy chicken cutlet, Korean madras curry sauce, scallions, and sesame seeds.
Go! Go! Curry!
567 W. 125th Street, New York
|Chicken Katsu
Panko-breaded fried chicken cutlet, drizzled with tonkatsu sauce, served with shredded cabbage and Japanese homemade curry over rice. Curry sauce contains pork.
Go! Go! Curry!
235 East 53rd Street, New York
|Chicken Katsu
Panko-breaded fried chicken cutlet, drizzled with tonkatsu sauce, served with shredded cabbage and Japanese homemade curry over rice. Curry sauce contains pork.
Go! Go! Curry!
273 West 38th Street, New York
|Chicken Katsu
Panko-breaded fried chicken cutlet, drizzled with tonkatsu sauce, served with shredded cabbage and Japanese homemade curry over rice. Curry sauce contains pork.
Go! Go! Curry!
231 Thompson Street, New York City
|Chicken Katsu
Panko-breaded fried chicken cutlet, drizzled with tonkatsu sauce, served with shredded cabbage and Japanese homemade curry over rice. Curry sauce contains pork.
Ani Ramen House - Hudson Eats
230 Vesey St, New York
|Chicken Katsu Curry Ramen
|$16.00
Our ramen noodles coated in a thick Japanese curry sauce (smooth, mild and sweet!) with carrots and onions. Topped with deep-fried Chicken Katsu. Served with pickled veggies.
|Chicken Katsu Curry Ramen
|$15.00
Our ramen noodles coated in a thick Japanese curry sauce (smooth, mild and sweet!) with carrots and onions. Topped with deep-fried Chicken Katsu. Served with pickled veggies. (THIS RAMEN WILL TAKE 5 TO 10 MINUTES TO PREPARE)
Go! Go! Curry!
12 John Street, New York City
|Chicken Katsu
Panko-breaded fried chicken cutlet, drizzled with tonkatsu sauce, served with shredded cabbage and Japanese homemade curry over rice. Curry sauce contains pork.
1. Tenzan
285 Columbus Avenue, New York
|Chicken Katsu
|$18.50
Breaded & deep fried katsu sauce
|L - Chicken Katsu
|$13.50