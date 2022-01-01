Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken katsu in New York

New York restaurants
New York restaurants that serve chicken katsu

Go! Go! Curry!

144 West 19th Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Katsu
Panko-breaded fried chicken cutlet, drizzled with tonkatsu sauce, served with shredded cabbage and Japanese homemade curry over rice. Curry sauce contains pork.
More about Go! Go! Curry!
MOKBAR

601 lexington ave, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Katsu Curry$16.00
Made with either rice or noodles featuring a crispy chicken cutlet, Korean madras curry sauce, scallions, and sesame seeds.
More about MOKBAR
Go! Go! Curry!

567 W. 125th Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Katsu
Panko-breaded fried chicken cutlet, drizzled with tonkatsu sauce, served with shredded cabbage and Japanese homemade curry over rice. Curry sauce contains pork.
More about Go! Go! Curry!
Go! Go! Curry!

235 East 53rd Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Katsu
Panko-breaded fried chicken cutlet, drizzled with tonkatsu sauce, served with shredded cabbage and Japanese homemade curry over rice. Curry sauce contains pork.
More about Go! Go! Curry!
Go! Go! Curry!

273 West 38th Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Katsu
Panko-breaded fried chicken cutlet, drizzled with tonkatsu sauce, served with shredded cabbage and Japanese homemade curry over rice. Curry sauce contains pork.
More about Go! Go! Curry!
Go! Go! Curry!

231 Thompson Street, New York City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Katsu
Panko-breaded fried chicken cutlet, drizzled with tonkatsu sauce, served with shredded cabbage and Japanese homemade curry over rice. Curry sauce contains pork.
More about Go! Go! Curry!
Ani Ramen House - Hudson Eats

230 Vesey St, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Katsu Curry Ramen$16.00
Our ramen noodles coated in a thick Japanese curry sauce (smooth, mild and sweet!) with carrots and onions. Topped with deep-fried Chicken Katsu. Served with pickled veggies.
Chicken Katsu Curry Ramen$15.00
Our ramen noodles coated in a thick Japanese curry sauce (smooth, mild and sweet!) with carrots and onions. Topped with deep-fried Chicken Katsu. Served with pickled veggies. (THIS RAMEN WILL TAKE 5 TO 10 MINUTES TO PREPARE)
More about Ani Ramen House - Hudson Eats
Go! Go! Curry!

12 John Street, New York City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Katsu
Panko-breaded fried chicken cutlet, drizzled with tonkatsu sauce, served with shredded cabbage and Japanese homemade curry over rice. Curry sauce contains pork.
More about Go! Go! Curry!
1. Tenzan

285 Columbus Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Katsu$18.50
Breaded & deep fried katsu sauce
L - Chicken Katsu$13.50
More about 1. Tenzan
MAKANA

161 W. 106th Street, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Katsu$13.95
L: Chicken Katsu$10.95
More about MAKANA
SALADS • SANDWICHES

Golden Diner

123 Madison St, New York

Avg 4.8 (2262 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Katsu Club$18.00
panko breaded chicken katsu blt w/ red cabbage slaw, bulldog sauce, and kewpie mayo served on milk bread
More about Golden Diner

