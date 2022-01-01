Clam chowder in New York
New York restaurants that serve clam chowder
TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Seamore's
250 Vesey Street, New York
|New England Clam Chowder
|$16.00
chopped atlantic surf clams, smoky bacon, croutons
Community Food and Juice
50 West 72nd Street, Manhattan
|Clam Chowder
|$10.00
vegan
|Manhattan Clam Chowder
|$10.00
SEAFOOD
Ed's Lobster Bar
155 Grand St, New York
|New England Clam Chowder
|$12.00
Smoked Bacon
Friedmans West
35 west end Ave, new york city
|Manhattan Clam Chowder
|$10.00
Bacon bits as garnish
Contains Dairy
Gluten free
Dock's Oyster Bar & Seafood Grill
633 Third Avenue, New York
|New England Clam Chowder
|$15.00
freshly shucked clams, bacon, potato, cream
Seamore's
1270 3rd Avenue, New York
|New England Clam Chowder
|$16.00
chopped atlantic surf clams, smoky bacon, croutons
SOUPS • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Viand
517 Columbus Avenue, New York
|NEW ENGLAND CLAM CHOWDER
|$9.50
Seamore's
161 Eigth Avenue, New York
|New England Clam Chowder
|$16.00
chopped atlantic surf clams, smoky bacon, croutons
FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Smith & Wollensky/Wollensky's Grill
797 3rd Ave, New York
|New England Clam Chowder
|$16.00
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Lobster Place
448 W 16th St, New York
|New England Clam Chowder
Authentic New England Clam Chowder, thick and rich, made with sweet cream and flavorful clam broth, loaded with chunks of clams, potatoes and spices.
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
The Clam
420 Hudson St, New York
|New England Clam Chowder
|$15.00
Celery, onion, yukon golds, oyster crackers
