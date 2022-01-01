Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Clam chowder in New York

New York restaurants
Toast

New York restaurants that serve clam chowder

Item pic

 

Bobo's Crab Shack

130 Dyckman St, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Clam Chowder$6.50
More about Bobo's Crab Shack
New England Clam Chowder image

TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Seamore's

250 Vesey Street, New York

Avg 3.5 (186 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
New England Clam Chowder$16.00
chopped atlantic surf clams, smoky bacon, croutons
More about Seamore's
Consumer pic

 

Community Food and Juice

50 West 72nd Street, Manhattan

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Clam Chowder$10.00
vegan
Manhattan Clam Chowder$10.00
More about Community Food and Juice
Clam Chowder image

 

HALL | o.d.o

17 W 20th St, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Clam Chowder$6.00
More about HALL | o.d.o
New England Clam Chowder image

SEAFOOD

Ed's Lobster Bar

155 Grand St, New York

Avg 4 (1024 reviews)
Takeout
New England Clam Chowder$12.00
Smoked Bacon
More about Ed's Lobster Bar
Item pic

 

Friedmans West

35 west end Ave, new york city

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Manhattan Clam Chowder$10.00
Bacon bits as garnish
Contains Dairy
Gluten free
More about Friedmans West
New England Clam Chowder image

 

Dock's Oyster Bar & Seafood Grill

633 Third Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
New England Clam Chowder$15.00
freshly shucked clams, bacon, potato, cream
More about Dock's Oyster Bar & Seafood Grill
New England Clam Chowder image

 

Seamore's

1270 3rd Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
New England Clam Chowder$16.00
chopped atlantic surf clams, smoky bacon, croutons
More about Seamore's
The Viand image

SOUPS • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Viand

517 Columbus Avenue, New York

Avg 4.4 (1135 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
NEW ENGLAND CLAM CHOWDER$9.50
More about The Viand
New England Clam Chowder image

 

Seamore's

161 Eigth Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
New England Clam Chowder$16.00
chopped atlantic surf clams, smoky bacon, croutons
More about Seamore's
Smith & Wollensky/Wollensky's Grill image

FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Smith & Wollensky/Wollensky's Grill

797 3rd Ave, New York

Avg 4.4 (11550 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
New England Clam Chowder$16.00
More about Smith & Wollensky/Wollensky's Grill
New England Clam Chowder image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Lobster Place

448 W 16th St, New York

Avg 4.5 (2236 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
New England Clam Chowder
Authentic New England Clam Chowder, thick and rich, made with sweet cream and flavorful clam broth, loaded with chunks of clams, potatoes and spices.
More about Lobster Place
New England Clam Chowder image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

The Clam

420 Hudson St, New York

Avg 4.5 (3034 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
New England Clam Chowder$15.00
Celery, onion, yukon golds, oyster crackers
New England Clam Chowder$15.00
Celery, onion, yukon golds, oyster crackers
More about The Clam
Item pic

 

The Hudson

348 Dyckman St, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
New England Style Clam Chowder$12.00
More about The Hudson

