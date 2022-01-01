Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mozzarella sticks in New York

New York restaurants
New York restaurants that serve mozzarella sticks

Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Hill and Bay

581 2nd Ave, New York

Avg 3.8 (874 reviews)
Takeout
Mozzarella Sticks$10.95
Marinara sauce.
More about Hill and Bay
Item pic

 

Toast Bar & Restaurant

3157 Broadway, NY

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Mozzarella Sticks$10.00
More about Toast Bar & Restaurant
Item pic

 

Rubirosa

235 Mulberry Street, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
GF Mozzarella Sticks$15.00
GF breadcrumbs / fried mozzarella / tomato
Mozzarella Sticks$15.00
fried mozzarella / tomato
More about Rubirosa
Item pic

SOUPS • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Viand

517 Columbus Avenue, New York

Avg 4.4 (1135 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
MOZZARELLA STICKS$12.00
MOZZARELLA STICKS$11.50
More about The Viand
Mansion Restaurant image

 

Mansion Restaurant

1634 York Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Mozzarella Sticks$10.25
More about Mansion Restaurant
Item pic

 

Asian Curry Hut

534 9th Ave, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
(6) Mozzarella Sticks - 5pcs Combo with Soda$10.99
More about Asian Curry Hut
Gracie Mews Diner image

 

Gracie Mews Diner

1550 1st Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Mozzarella Sticks$12.60
Marinara sauce
More about Gracie Mews Diner
New York Burger Co. image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

New York Burger Co.

470 W 23rd StNew York, New York

Avg 4.2 (1766 reviews)
Mozzarella Sticks$5.95
More about New York Burger Co.
Mr Biggs Bar & Grill image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Mr Biggs Bar & Grill

596 10th Ave, New York

Avg 4.4 (1174 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
MOZZARELLA STICKS$8.00
More about Mr Biggs Bar & Grill
Consumer pic

 

Jane Doe

12 W 44th St, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Mozzarella sticks$13.00
More about Jane Doe

