Mozzarella sticks in New York
New York restaurants that serve mozzarella sticks
Hill and Bay
581 2nd Ave, New York
|Mozzarella Sticks
|$10.95
Marinara sauce.
Rubirosa
235 Mulberry Street, New York
|GF Mozzarella Sticks
|$15.00
GF breadcrumbs / fried mozzarella / tomato
|Mozzarella Sticks
|$15.00
fried mozzarella / tomato
The Viand
517 Columbus Avenue, New York
|MOZZARELLA STICKS
|$12.00
|MOZZARELLA STICKS
|$11.50
Asian Curry Hut
534 9th Ave, New York
|(6) Mozzarella Sticks - 5pcs Combo with Soda
|$10.99
Gracie Mews Diner
1550 1st Avenue, New York
|Mozzarella Sticks
|$12.60
Marinara sauce
New York Burger Co.
470 W 23rd StNew York, New York
|Mozzarella Sticks
|$5.95
Mr Biggs Bar & Grill
596 10th Ave, New York
|MOZZARELLA STICKS
|$8.00
Jane Doe
12 W 44th St, New York
|Mozzarella sticks
|$13.00