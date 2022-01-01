Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Rice pudding in New York

New York restaurants
Toast

New York restaurants that serve rice pudding

Item pic

 

Greek Xpress

264 West 40th Street, New York City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Rice Pudding$6.00
made out of mastic, a spice found in only one island in Greece and known of its health benefits
More about Greek Xpress
Item pic

 

Cafe China

59 W. 37th Street, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Eight Jewel Rice Pudding 八寳飯$9.00
Dates, red bean, walnut, lotus seed, sticky rice GF
More about Cafe China
Main pic

 

Peppercorn Station 青花椒

66 w 39th st, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
八宝饭 Treasure Rice Pudding$8.00
More about Peppercorn Station 青花椒
The Viand image

SOUPS • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Viand

517 Columbus Avenue, New York

Avg 4.4 (1135 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
VIAND's RICE PUDDING$8.00
More about The Viand
Banner pic

 

Rowdy Rooster

149 1st Avenue Rowdy Rooster, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Rice Pudding (dessert)$4.00
Basmati rice, milk, cardamom, sugar
More about Rowdy Rooster
Gracie Mews Diner image

 

Gracie Mews Diner

1550 1st Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Rice Pudding$6.00
More about Gracie Mews Diner

