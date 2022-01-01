Rice pudding in New York
New York restaurants that serve rice pudding
More about Greek Xpress
Greek Xpress
264 West 40th Street, New York City
|Rice Pudding
|$6.00
made out of mastic, a spice found in only one island in Greece and known of its health benefits
More about Cafe China
Cafe China
59 W. 37th Street, New York
|Eight Jewel Rice Pudding 八寳飯
|$9.00
Dates, red bean, walnut, lotus seed, sticky rice GF
More about Peppercorn Station 青花椒
Peppercorn Station 青花椒
66 w 39th st, New York
|八宝饭 Treasure Rice Pudding
|$8.00
More about The Viand
SOUPS • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Viand
517 Columbus Avenue, New York
|VIAND's RICE PUDDING
|$8.00
More about Rowdy Rooster
Rowdy Rooster
149 1st Avenue Rowdy Rooster, New York
|Rice Pudding (dessert)
|$4.00
Basmati rice, milk, cardamom, sugar