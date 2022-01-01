Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Home fries in Oakland

Oakland restaurants
Oakland restaurants that serve home fries

HAMBURGERS

Rockridge Cafe

5492 College Avenue, Oakland

Avg 4.3 (419 reviews)
Takeout
Home fries$5.95
Homemade breakfast potatoes that are lightly seasoned and crispy
Two Eggs & Home Fries Breakfast$14.95
Two eggs prepared your way with home fries and choice of toast
More about Rockridge Cafe
Sweet Fingers Jamaican Restaurant

5859 Foothill Blvd, Oakland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Home Fries$5.00
Sweet Fingers Secret Seasoned Fries! Better than your mama made them.
More about Sweet Fingers Jamaican Restaurant
SALADS • SANDWICHES

Brotzeit Lokal

1000 Embarcadero, Oakland

Avg 4.5 (1397 reviews)
Takeout
Side Home Fries$5.00
More about Brotzeit Lokal

