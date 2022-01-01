Home fries in Oakland
Oakland restaurants that serve home fries
More about Rockridge Cafe
Rockridge Cafe
5492 College Avenue, Oakland
|Home fries
|$5.95
Homemade breakfast potatoes that are lightly seasoned and crispy
|Two Eggs & Home Fries Breakfast
|$14.95
Two eggs prepared your way with home fries and choice of toast
More about Sweet Fingers Jamaican Restaurant
Sweet Fingers Jamaican Restaurant
5859 Foothill Blvd, Oakland
|Home Fries
|$5.00
Sweet Fingers Secret Seasoned Fries! Better than your mama made them.